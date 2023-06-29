‘Chicago Fire’: Daniel Kyri Answers Your Burning Questions (VIDEO)

Join the 51 Family Subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

While Chicago Fire Season 11 might have ended just about a month ago (and we don’t yet have a return date), fortunately, you don’t have to wait for more fun content related to the NBC drama.

When series star Daniel Kyri (who plays firefighter Darren Ritter) recently stopped by TV Insider, we asked you, the fans, what you wanted him to answer. And now, the video of him doing just that is here!

For Kyri, the most meaningful scene he’s filmed so far is perfect for Pride Month. “I think one that sticks out right now that’s pretty appropriate is the scene where my character, Ritter, comes out for the first time to his beloved Lieutenant Herrmann. And it’s one of my favorite scenes because I like working with David Eigenberg, and it was just a beautiful non-event, which we need more of,” he shared.

Speaking of Ritter’s love life, while the actor would love to do “so many things and also everything,” he’s interested in seeing him in a love triangle. “I think that’d be really fun. I think Ritter is confident and competent, but also, when it comes to matters of the heart, he’s kind of a kid, so I think it’d be just kind of fun to see what that would be like,” Kyri explained.

On a more serious note, looking to the end of Season 11 and one of its major cliffhangers, you had to know: How would Ritter manage if he lost Mouch (Christian Stolte), who was hospitalized following getting hit with shrapnel during a call and last seen losing a lot of blood? “I think he wouldn’t,” Kyri admitted.

Watch the full video above to see his responses to his favorite One Chicago ship as well as Ritter, Gallo (Alberto Rosende), and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) scene, and more.

Chicago Fire, Streaming Now, Peacock (Season 12, TBA, NBC)