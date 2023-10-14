‘World on Fire’ Returns After 4-Year Wait — 3 Things to Expect in Season 2

Zofia Wichlacz in 'World On Fire'
PBS

World on Fire

PBS‘s World on Fire, the engrossing British drama about ordinary people trying to survive World War II, is back after a four-year absence. It’s worth the wait.

Here’s what to expect in the six episodes beginning in October 1940, early in the German bombing campaign on the U.K. known as the Blitz.

1. Home front tempers flare.

Proper English matriarch Robina Chase (Lesley Manville, Magpie Murders) has taken in the wife of her purpose-seeking son Harry (Jonah Hauer-King), a British Army lieutenant. But Kasia (Zofia Wichlacz)—a Polish refugee and resistance fighter- itching to return to action—clashes with both her mother-in-law and the locals. Meanwhile, a mysterious new tenant, charming Sir James Danemere (Mark Bonnar, Line of Duty), is billeted at the Chase home. (Stay out of his luggage!)

2. Desert warfare roils North Africa.

Harry and Sgt. Stan Rad-dings (Blake Harrison) brave German tanks and sandstorms with their new ally, the British Indian Army’s fearless Rajib Pal (Ahad Raza Mir). Unhappy ambulance driver Lois Bennett (Julia Brown), who had a baby with Harry last season, runs off to support the troops in Cairo—leaving infant Vera behind with an enraged Robina.

3. There’s terror in Nazi territory.

In Berlin, idealistic German teen Marga (Miriam Schiweck) volunteers for a chilling program to breed pure Aryans. In occupied France, resisting the Gestapo brings mortal danger to nurse Henriette Guilbert (Eugénie Derouand), who crosses paths with a new character, David (Gregg Sulkin), a handsome, cocky Jewish RAF fighter pilot.

World on Fire, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, October 15, 9/8c, PBS

