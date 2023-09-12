‘Dancing With the Stars’ Moved to Tuesdays as ABC Drops Fall Schedule News

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing With the Stars makes its return to ABC (it will simulcast on Disney+) this fall with its 32nd season and will be permanently moving to Tuesday nights, kicking off on Tuesday, September 26 at 8 pm ET with a special two-and-half-hour premiere.

The extended premiere will be followed by a DWTS-themed episode of Celebrity Family Feud at 10:31 pm, featuring contestants from the hit reality competition series. DWTS will run its usual two-hour episodes starting the following week at 8 pm.

Season 19 Mirrorball Trophy winner Alfonso Ribeiro returns as host and will be joined by former pro dancer Julianne Hough, making her return to the ballroom.

The line-up for Season 32 already includes Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, The Bachelorette‘s Charity Lawson, and Zoey 101 actress Jamie Lynn Spears, who was confirmed today, September 12. The full cast will be unveiled live on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 13.

Filling out ABC’s Tuesday fall line-up is a new season of Press Your Luck, hosted once again by Elizabeth Banks, which will follow DWTS at 10:01 pm beginning October 10.

Monday nights were originally reserved for DWTS and the debuting Golden Bachelor, but both shows have now been moved. This comes after ABC announced it would simulcast ESPN’s Monday Night Football on September 11, 18, and 25.

Wednesdays are reserved for game shows, beginning on September 27 with Celebrity Jeopardy! at 8 pm, followed by Celebrity Wheel of Fortune at 9 pm, and The $100,000 Pyramid at 10 pm.

Thursdays are where you will find The Golden Bachelor at 8 pm, followed by two hours of Bachelor in Paradise at 9 pm, beginning on September 28.

Shark Tank is staying where it is on Fridays at 8 pm, while Sundays will see a new season of America’s Funniest Home Videos debut on October 1, leading into The Wonderful World of Disney at 8 pm.

The network has not yet revealed its plans for Monday nights beyond the first three weeks of Monday Night Football. It’s possible the NFL simulcasts may continue, or they could air the shows originally scheduled for Wednesdays (Judge Steve Harvey, Abbott Elementary reruns, and What Would You Do?).

Dancing With the Stars, Season 32, Premiere, Tuesday, September 26, 8 pm et, ABC & Disney+