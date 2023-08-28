Witney Carson Won’t Return for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Witney Carson is bowing out of Dancing With the Stars. The dance pro announced she won’t be part of Season 32 in a TikTok on Sunday, August 27.

“This was not a decision that we took lightly at all, but we will not be doing Dancing With the Stars this season. And as much as that pains me to say, I just feel very at peace with it,” she told her followers Sunday.

Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, decided “moving our entire family across the country right now was not for us.” The couple shares two young sons, Leo, 2, and Jet, who was born in May 2023. Her pregnancy was announced during Dancing With the Stars Season 31, in which Carson and partner Wayne Brady finished in third place.

The dancer went on to say that her eldest child needs “consistency and dependability” that moving wouldn’t provide, adding, “I also feel like I’m not quite mentally and physically ready for what the show calls for.” Carson and McAllister were high school sweethearts in their home state of Utah. They moved to Florida ahead of Jet’s birth.

Carson, who first joined the dance competition series in Season 18, hopes to come back to the show in the future. “I definitely think this is just a break. I hope it’s not a goodbye,” she said. “But for now, we will be their number one cheerleader watching.”

The Dancing With the Stars Season 32 cast should be revealed in the coming weeks. The show is expected to air in the fall and will mark the return to ABC after Season 31 aired exclusively on Disney+. Season 32 will air concurrently on the network and streaming service.

Charity Lawson was the first cast member announced, her casting being revealed to both her and viewers during the Season 20 finale of The Bachelorette on August 21. Longtime pros Cheryl Burke and Mark Ballas have both retired from the show, as has host Tyra Banks. Season 32 will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and former pro and judge Julianne Hough.

