Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Farewell: Golden Memories, Vanna White & Fans’ Tributes

Wheel of Fortune is back tonight, Monday, September 11, for what is sure to be a momentous and emotional season, as long-time host Pat Sajak takes center stage for one last time.

Sajak announced his retirement back in June, stating that the upcoming 41st season would be his last, with his final episode set to air in June 2024. He will be replaced by American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest, who will take over hosting duties from Season 42 onward.

The future of Sajak’s long-time co-host, Vanna White, is still up in the air. While she will be part of Season 41, there have been reports of contract disputes in recent months, with White said to be looking for her first pay rise in 18 years. Whether she sticks with the show after Sajak’s departure remains to be seen.

We do know that White will miss an entire week’s worth of episodes next month. The famous letter-turner missed the Teachers Week block of tapings in late July after she caught COVID-19. Instead of postponing, the show continued with California-based “Teacher of the Year” recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue filling in as letter-turner.

Regardless of what happens next, it has been a heck of a ride over the past 40 years with Sajak and White at the helm.

Sajak took over Wheel from Chuck Woolery in 1981, and White came on board a year later. Things got off to an awkward start, with the pair not yet having the fantastic chemistry they would develop in later years.

“My knees were shaking, my mouth was quivering, I could barely talk,” White told the Grand Forks Herald in a 2007 interview.

Sajak thought White’s nerves would doom the show, saying in a 2020 interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, “I didn’t recommend Vanna, and Vanna knows this. Not that she wasn’t lovely and wonderful and personable and all that, but she was the most nervous, by far, of any of [the auditonees].”

Once the initial nerves faded, the duo developed an incredible rapport that viewers loved. In fact, the pair’s on-screen chemistry led to plenty of rumors that they were a romantic couple, something that both White and Sajak have poked fun at over the years.

The iconic game show duo even pulled off a prank, pretending they’d gotten into a relationship together.

“Years and years ago, we did an April Fool’s joke, I don’t know if we said we were married, but we said something about being together, and we received toasters,” White recalled in a 2007 interview with the Television Academy Foundation.

As for Sajak, he shared his thoughts on whether they could have made it as a real-life couple.

“I don’t know how we would’ve done as a couple,” he shared. “We’re together a lot when we are together, and even if you did get on each other’s nerves, and I don’t know that we do, but even if you did, we go our separate ways, and we don’t see each other for two weeks. Every marriage in America would be successful if it were lived that way.”

But by all accounts, Sajak and White have never had a falling out or even a major argument. In an interview with Fox News Digital in 2019, White said, “Believe it or not, Pat Sajak and I have only had one argument in 36 years, and that was over putting ketchup on a hotdog,” adding that she likes ketchup and mustard while Sajak is a mustard only kind of guy.

Ahead of the Season 41 premiere, fans have been sharing their love for Sajak before he walks off into the sunset.

“This is going to be Mr. Pat Sajak’s last season as host for he’s retiring after this season is over. So enjoy watching him as much as possible!” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.

“Mr. Pat Sajak I hope you a have wonderful retirement and thank you for the laughs,” added another commenter.

“The final season of the Wheel of Fortune that I grew up with going back to the 80’s. Looking forward to this & will enjoy every second of it,” said another viewer.

“We’re ready! Let’s make the most of Pat’s final season!” wrote one fan.

“Alex Trebek is gone, Bob Barker is gone, Pat Sajak is retiring. The world I grew up in is slipping away,” wrote another, referring to the late hosts of Jeopardy! and The Price is Right.