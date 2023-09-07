Ahead of Wheel of Fortune‘s Season 41 premiere on Monday, September 11, fans have rallied behind Vanna White, vocalizing their support on the show’s social media channels.

The long-running game show has released some new promo material which shows hosts Pat Sajak and White side-by-side. Season 41 marks Sajak’s final season before he retires and is replaced by Ryan Seacrest.

“Probably the last season since Ryan Seacrest will tank it and you wont give Vanna a raise,” wrote one fan, referring to White’s reported contract disputes with Sony Pictures over a pay rise. White’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, alleged that the long-time letter-turner hasn’t received a raise in 18 years.

“Great job you two!!! She needs a raise already!!! What are you waiting for??? Do it!!!” another fan commented on the new promo photo.

“You need to keep Vanna and give her a raise. You ought to put her in Pat’s place and put Pat’s daughter in vanna whites place,” said another fan on Twitter/X.

Another commenter simply asked, “Does Vanna get a pay raise this season?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wheel of Fortune (@wheeloffortune)

White has co-hosted Wheel alongside Sajak for over four decades, but she will be missing for the first time in over 30 years during the show’s upcoming “Teachers Week,” set to air in October. White caught COVID in late July, which meant she missed the tapings. Instead, California-based “Teacher of the Year” recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue filled in as letter-turner.

While many fans want White to remain as letter-turner, others are calling for her to replace Sajak as host.

“There was no reason for that vast difference in pay. There are a lot of Vanna fans and a lot of Pat fans. I think she should host upon Pat’s retirement,” said a TVInsider commenter in response to an opinion piece we published. “But if they replace Vanna after Pat retires then I can pretty much guarantee that they will lose a lot of the audience.”

“I agree. I don’t watch anything with Ryan Seacrest. He is over done and boring. Only Vanna deserves to be the host. She also deserves a big raise and lots of respect. If that Ryan guy is on I will never watch it again,” wrote another.

“I don’t care much for Seacrest. I think it would be great to have Vana as the host of Wheel of Fortune,” said another. “I think she would be the perfect host for the job.”

But not everyone agreed, with one fan writing, “NO! She’s retirement ready and we need someone younger to draw in younger viewers. Ryan is cool and current, and there doesn’t need to be a letter turner.”