Will looking to the past help Big Ed move forward with his present on 90 Day: The Last Resort? TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of the September 11 episode, and it shows him being hypnotized.

“Ed is in this very deep state of hypnosis, and I know the moment the lips start quivering, that is the sign that Ed is up far enough to be able to talk to me and tell me about the past life he’s in,” marriage and family therapist Petey Silveira explains.

“I’ve been here before. I have like an elf, like a leprechaun costume, and I’m alive, but I’m buried,” he says.

That’s a new one for Silveira. “Of all of the past life regressions I’ve done, I don’t think I’ve ever had a leprechaun, honestly. But my purpose is to access the subconscious because then Ed is able to identify his soul lessons, why we are here in this lifetime, and then I’m able to do the healing with him,” she says.

Watch the full sneak peek above to find out what year Ed says it is and to hear more about this past life and his soul lesson.

In 90 Day: The Last Resort, five 90 Day Fiancé couples participate in a couples retreat in a final attempt to salvage their relationships. Each must decide whether or not they can heal old wounds, and alongside a team of professionals, they actively navigate issues with trust, sex, jealousy, anger, and intimacy. At the end of the treat, each couples will decide if they’ll stay together or move on separately.

Ed has come to the retreat with Liz after they’ve found themselves in a cycle of makeups and breakups for the last two years. With dwindling trust and fear the other is looking for a way out, they’re hoping to break down barriers and rebuild towards a new life…which holds the possibility of a new home and a potential wedding. Can they learn to back each other up and really communicate their needs to each other, or will more indiscretions derail their efforts to plan for the future?

90 Day: The Last Resort, Mondays, 9/8c, TLC