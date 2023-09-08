Jerry Seinfeld Slams ‘Idiotic’ Jimmy Fallon Takedown Amid ‘Toxic Workplace’ Claims

Jerry Seinfeld has responded to one of the claims leveled against Jimmy Fallon regarding the “toxic work environment” allegations, calling it an “idiotic twisting of events.”

The response comes after a Rolling Stone article published on Thursday, September 7, which accuses Fallon of cultivating a toxic workplace on the set of The Tonight Show. Sixteen current and former staffers spoke to the publication, accusing the late-night host of “erratic behavior” and unpredictable “outbursts.”

Some claimed that Fallon had a drinking problem and that his mood would depend on whether he was hungover or not from the night before. The allegations included undermining writers with passive-aggressive messages slamming their work, snapping at crew members, and creating an atmosphere of fear in the studio.

One particular incident mentioned in the article involved an “uncomfortable” moment where Fallon allegedly “scolded” a crew member for messing up the cue cards during his segment with Seinfeld.

“It was very awkward, and Jerry [Seinfeld] was like, ‘You should apologize to him,’ almost trying to make it a joke,” an anonymous staffer recalled. “It was one of the strangest moments ever, and so many people were there, so it’s kind of hard to forget.”

Seinfeld, however, had a different take on the events and shared a statement with Rolling Stone following the article’s publication.

“This is so stupid. I remember this moment quite well… I teased Jimmy about a flub, and we all had a fun laugh about how rarely Jimmy is thrown off,” the comedian stated. “It was not uncomfortable at all. Jimmy and I still occasionally recall it and laugh. Idiotic twisting of events.”

As for Fallon, Rolling Stone reported that he apologized to staffers during a Zoom call on Thursday evening.

“It’s embarrassing, and I feel so bad,” Fallon said, according to two employees who were on the call. “Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends… I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.”

Fallon apparently led the meeting alongside Tonight Show showrunner Chris Miller, and his apology was said to have “felt pretty earnest.” He also addressed the frequent showrunner turnover, promising that Miller won’t be going anywhere and “is a great leader.”