With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 2-8.

Two series that were hits their first seasons return this week (both on October 5!), so of course they take the first two spots on our list. Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki (Disney+) to battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority, with Ke Huy Quan joining the cast. Over on Max, our favorite pirates are back in Our Flag Means Death, but how will Stede (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard’s (Taika Waititi) reunion go?

NBC is the place to be for new(!) scripted dramas this week. Magnum P.I. returns (October 4) with the second half of its fifth and final season and maybe some baby news for Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks). Also back is Quantum Leap (October 4) for its second season as Ben’s (Raymond Lee) attempt to return home — only to continue jumping through time — continues. And Found finally premieres (October 3) after being pushed back from last midseason, with Gabi (Shanola Hampton) turning the tables on her kidnapper (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) as she and her team look for the missing people others don’t.

Plus, now that the writers’ strike is over, late night talk shows are back on October 2: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Returning to our list from last week are Dancing With the Stars (was #1) and The Golden Bachelor (was #2).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?