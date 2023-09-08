See Conan O’Brien Warn Danny Masterson ‘You’ll Be Caught Soon’ in Startling 2004 Interview

Danny Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison on two rape charges on Thursday (September 7), and just minutes later, an old clip from Late Night with Conan O’Brien resurfaced and quickly went viral across social media.

The video is from 2004 when Masterson appeared on the NBC late-night talk show. During the interview, O’Brien asked the That ’70s Show star about his lack of Long Island accent. Masterson explained that after living in Los Angeles for about a decade, his accent “just goes away naturally, and then there’s also certain words that there’s nothing you can do about.”

He then shared how his friend, actor Bodhi Elfman, teases him, “He says, ‘Hi, my name is Danny Masterson, would you like to touch my balls?’,” emphasizing the final word in a strong Long Island accent.

O’Brien picked up on this weird anecdote, responding, “So why are you asking people to do that? That’s the more important question.”

“I mean, you got ’em, you know what I mean? Everybody should grab,” Masterson replied.

Then came the comment that led to the clip going viral. O’Brien said, “I’ve heard about you. And you’ll be caught soon; I know you will.”

“I will,” Masterson replied.

Danny Masterson sentenced to 30 years to life for raping 2 women….Conan knew pic.twitter.com/KEE596oqdl — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 7, 2023

The video was posted on Twitter/X on Thursday afternoon and has so far racked up 3.3 million views, 2,980 reposts, 546 quotes, and 22.8K likes.

Masterson, who has maintained his innocence, was accused of raping three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. He was convicted of raping two women in 2003, but the jury couldn’t reach a verdict on the third allegation from November 2001 involving his former girlfriend.

During Thursday’s sentencing, Judge Charlaine Olmedo reportedly addressed the actor, saying, “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”