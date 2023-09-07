Paramount+ has debuted the teaser trailer for its Taylor Sheridan-produced anthology series Lawmen, which is set to debut focusing on one the most legendary lawmen in the Old West: Bass Reeves (played by David Oyelowo).

“Are you a lawman or an outlaw?” a child asks the Mississippi Marshal. “A bit of both, I reckon,” he quickly replies. The footage above shows Reeves solemnly swearing to “faithfully execute his duties without malice or partiality, so help me, God.”

The series follows the journey of Reeves and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. However, after arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.

Oyelowo stars in and executive produce the series alongside co-stars Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, and Barry Pepper. Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund guest star, with Tony-winner Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, and more in recurring roles.

The first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi serves as the first subject in Sheridan’s anthology on iconic lawmen. Although it was originally tied to 1883, Bass Reeves is not connected to Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. It is, however, set in the 1800s, similar to the first Yellowstone spinoff.

Created for television by executive producer and showrunner Chad Feehan, Lawmen: Bass Reeves is also executive produced by Oyelowo, David C. Glasser, Jessica Oyelowo, David Permut, Christina Alexandra Voros, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, and David Hutkin. The series is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch Productions, and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ international markets.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Limited Series Premiere, Sunday, November 5, Paramount+