We rustled up the intel about Lawmen: Bass Reeves, the action-packed limited series looking at American frontiersman Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo). The first Black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi is the first subject in Taylor Sheridan’s anthology on iconic lawmen.

Although it was originally tied to 1883, Bass Reeves is not connected to Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. It is, however, set in the 1800s like the first Yellowstone spinoff. The series premieres on Sunday, November 5, on Paramount+.

Oyelowo stars in and executive produces the series alongside co-stars Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Lauren E. Banks, Demi Singleton, Forrest Goodluck, and Barry Pepper. Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund guest star, with Tony-winner Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, and more in recurring roles.

Here’s what we scrounged up about Lawmen: Bass Reeves from the people behind the series.

1. Courage counts

The tale begins with the enslaved Reeves forced to fight in the Confederate Army alongside his owner, George Reeves (Whigham). The battles “establish Bass as a remarkable marksman,” says executive producer and director Christina Voros. Reeves escapes, and Judge Isaac Parker (Sutherland) helps him get a permanent badge.

2. Bonds matter

“Family grounds him,” Voros says. “He takes these jobs to provide.” Wife Jennie (Banks) is “his equal in her ability to survive, believe and love despite the horrors she came from. Relationships evolve as Bass gets pulled deeper into a dangerous job.”

3. There will be pressure

Before the strike, Oyelowo said he admired “how natural [Reeves] was as a lawman.” That being said, “The need for me to get my job right is incredibly intimidating.”

Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Limited Series Premiere, Sunday, November 5, Paramount+