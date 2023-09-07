Promotions on ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks,’ ‘Virgin River’ Returns, ‘Project Runway’ Finale, NFL Kickoff
The low-level grunts on the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks open their fourth season with the possibility of promotions—to mid-level status. Netflix’s soapy Virgin River returns for a fifth season. Find out who’s in as the winner of Project Runway’s all-star season. The NFL season officially kicks off with last year’s Super Bowl champs Kansas City Chiefs facing the Detroit Lions.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Words you don’t want to hear your commanding officer say on this slapstick animated space comedy: “You’d have to screw up in a historically significant way to mess this one up.” Chaos reigns in the first of two episodes launching the fourth season, when ensigns Mariner (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Tendi (Noël Wells) and Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) are in line for promotions—but only if their latest mission doesn’t go sideways. The premiere is a treat for Trek fans with multiple shout-outs to another series in the voluminous Trek universe. In the second, Mariner’s insubordination becomes an issue on a visit to a space zoo housing the deceptively adorable “Moopsie” creature.
Virgin River
Things are heating up in the scenic Northern California town—and that’s before wildfires threaten the locals’ paradise in Season 5, returning with 10 episodes (and two holiday episodes set for November 30). Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is pregnant and expecting with Jack (Martin Henderson), but her high-risk condition forces some tough choices about a work-life balance. Not great timing, with Doc (Tim Matheson) dealing with a degenerative eye disease and mayor Hope (Annette O’Toole) recovering from a traumatic brain injury after a car crash. The sudsy personal complications could be moot, though, if the wildfires sweeping the Northwest can’t be contained.
Project Runway
The milestone 20th season ends with the toughest challenge yet for the three all-star finalists, who rush to finish eight runway-worthy looks in just eight days, hoping to impress the judges and be crowned winner of the ultra-competitive fashion extravaganza. Style icon Billy Porter is a guest judge as Bishme Cromartie (last week’s top look), Brittany Allen and Laurence Basse battle it out.
NFL Kickoff
There’s at least one part of the fall prime-time schedule that hasn’t been affected by the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strikes: top-rated football. In advance of this weekend’s premiere of Sunday Night Football, the NFL Kickoff Game features this year’s Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs welcoming the Detroit Lions to Arrowhead Stadium. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth call and analyze the action in the booth, with Melissa Stark as sideline reporter. Let the games begin.
INSIDE THURSDAY TV:
- Good News (8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): TCM marks the 100th birthday of movie-star charmer Peter Lawford with a lineup of films, including the high-spirited 1947 college musical co-starring June Allyson, followed by It Happened in Brooklyn (10/9c) with his frequent co-star Frank Sinatra. Stay up for the 1949 version of Little Women (midnight/11c), where his Laurie keeps company with the March sisters: Jo (Allyson), Amy (Elizabeth Taylor), Meg (Janet Leigh) and Beth (Margaret O’Brien).
- As Luck Would Have It (8/7c, LMN): In the second of four mystery movies, criminology professor Gabbi (Jackée Harry) works with her detective daughter Lisa (Mea Wilkerson) to clear her ex and Lisa’s dad Michael (Ricco Ross) of suspicion in his ex-business partner’s murder.
- The Dead Files (10/9c, Travel Channel): Psychic Cindy Kaza and retired detective Steve DiShiavi return with new episodes of paranormal investigation.
- Emeril Tailgates (streaming on The Roku Channel): Just in time for football season, the master chef returns with new tasty tips for tailgate partiers. Each episode visits a new city and superfan.