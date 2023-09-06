‘Magnum P.I.’ Bombshell: Is Higgins Pregnant?

Jay Hernandez‘s Thomas Magnum is putting it all on the line in the final episodes of Magnum P.I., which returns for the second half of Season 5 on October 4 at 9 pm on NBC.

The network has released the first official teaser (watch below) for the upcoming episodes, which promises more car chases, shoot-outs, fist fights, and explosions. “Doing what I do is risky,” Magnum says in the clip as we see him jumping from a rooftop.

But it’s not all punching and shooting; the trailer dramatically teases a potential pregnancy. “When you least expect it, everything can change,” Magnum says before we see a scene of Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) telling the ex-Navy SEAL, “Thomas… I’m late.” The camera then fleetingly cuts to Magnum, who seems more stunned than elated. So what’s the truth….is Higgins pregnant, and how will Magnum react? We’ll just have to wait to find out. Check out the teaser and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Magnum P.I. is a modern reboot of the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who returns home from Afghanistan and repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. Described as a charming rogue, an American hero, and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a cottage on Robin’s Nest, where he works as a security consultant alongside his P.I. business.

In addition to Hernandez and Weeks, the cast includes Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright, Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, Tim Kang as Gordon Katsumoto, and Stephen Hill as Theodore “T.C” Calvin.

The show is executive-produced by Eric Guggenheim, John Davis, Justin Lin, John Fox, Barbie Kligman, David Wolkove, and Gene Hong.

It was reported in June that Magnum P.I. will come to an end at NBC after Season 5 Part 2. The show previously aired on CBS for four seasons before being canceled. However, fans are holding out hope that the show will be saved, especially as the original four seasons are now airing on Amazon’s free streaming service Freevee.

Magnum P.I., Season 5B, October 4, 9 pm, NBC