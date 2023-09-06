‘Afterparty’ Whodunit Finale, a Haunting on the Reservation, ‘Scouts Honor,’ ‘Evolution Earth’

Apple’s comedy-mystery The Afterparty solves the case in the season finale, but not before more genre detours. A ghostly spirit pervades a poignant episode of Reservation Dogs. A Netflix exposé reveals a sexual abuse cover-up scandal within the Boy Scouts. A PBS nature series depicts wildlife adapting to climate change across the globe.

Apple TV+

The Afterparty

Season Finale

“This is not some Agatha Christie bullsh*t!” sputters one of the suspects as the stylish comedy whodunit’s second season comes to an entertaining close. But it kind of is, as former detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) and her sidekicks in amateur sleuthing, Aniq (Sam Richardson) and Zoë (Zoë Chan), piece together the final clues to deduce who slew the unfortunate groom (Zach Woods). But first, there’s exposition played out in genre form, including one suspect’s recollection of an incident that “felt like this campy horror film”—think a canine version of Child’s Play—and another with the look and tone of a Dynasty-style prime-time soap. Stay tuned past the solution for a clever coda providing a twist on the ”Hollywood ending” that Danner promised, with more fun celebrity cameos.

Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs

No two episodes of FX’s poignant comedy of Oklahoma reservation life are quite alike, and once again, the focus shifts away from the young pups to the adults—in this case, Bear’s (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) mom Rita (the excellent Sarah Podemski), who does some profound soul-searching when presented a life-changing opportunity. A familiar spirit from her past urges Rita to follow her son’s lead and look beyond the reservation, but the tug of responsibility among the Aunties to tend to their restless flock weighs mightily. Reservation Dogs has the rare ability to treat heavy material with a light touch, and it’s impossible not to be moved.

Netflix

Scouts Honor: The Secret Files of the Boy Scouts of America

Documentary Premiere

Be prepared. An investigative exposé leans on testimony of survivors of abuse and former employees to reveal a systematic culture of secrecy within the Boy Scouts of America that hid so-called “perversion files” from public view, allegedly allowing sexual abuse within the organization to go unreported. The numbers are staggering, with a reported 82,000 victims. Could whistleblowing earn you a merit badge?

PBS

Evolution Earth

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

Animals don’t have the luxury of debating climate change. As a new docuseries reveals, they must learn to adapt or perish. Over five episodes traversing rugged and urban terrain, Evolution Earth shows how animals are migrating, changing their behaviors and otherwise evolving. The opening episode features humpback whales, butterflies, Fongoli chimps, and marine iguanas in the Galapagos region whose skeletons have shrunk to handle the extreme local climes.

Apple TV+

Invasion

A pivotal episode of the sci-fi drama zeroes in on its most fascinating character: Mitsuki (Shioli Kutsuna), the intuitive genius from the Japanese space agency who has been brought to the site of a crashed spacecraft. With revenge on her mind after the death of her astronaut lover, Mitsuki thinks she has figured out a way to hack into the alien’s communication system, which might give the humans an advantage against their seemingly unstoppable alien invaders. This could be good news as well for the series’ other lead heroine, Aneesha (Golshifteh Farahani), who finds her family in peril once again while being transported by the revolutionaries in the Movement she has yet to commit to.

