Tucker Carlson Says ‘Fearful Women’ Run Fox News as He Speaks Out About Firing

Martin Holmes
2 Comments
Tucker Carlson hosts his show Tucker on X
Twitter/X

Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson was interviewing Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Thusday’s (August 31) Tucker on X episode, during which the host touched on his firing from the news network.

In explaining his dismissal from Fox News back in April, Carlson told Portnoy that his former employer is “run by fearful women,” noting that he was surrounded by “incompetent” people running the network.

Carlson went on to say that he “didn’t have a problem” with Fox or its owner Rupert Murdoch and his son, Fox Corp. chief Lachlan Murdoch; in fact, he was very complimentary toward the Murdochs, saying they “were always nice” and “never got in my way at all.”

“They let me say whatever I want… whatever I wanted, really, for 14 years, and I’ll never stop being grateful for that,” he shared. “And I even told them as they were firing me, like, ‘It’s your business.’ But I made a mental note: never work for anyone else again, and I never will. But I can’t be mad about it.”

He added that he isn’t “exactly sure what I said that was bad” that led to his firing, and also claimed “no one ever called me” regarding the dismissal.

Jesse Watters' Democrat Mom Takes Shot at Tucker Carlson on Fox News
Related

Jesse Watters' Democrat Mom Takes Shot at Tucker Carlson on Fox News

Carlson reflected on his firing, saying, “Being humiliated in public, being fired, which has happened to me a couple of times, is good for you in the end. It keeps you from thinking you’re Jesus.”

It wasn’t long after exiting Fox News that Carlson started his own show on Twitter/X alongside his senior executive producer, Justin Wells, who was also booted from Fox and named in a toxic work environment lawsuit filed by Abby Grossberg earlier this year.

“Within an hour of that happening, Elon [Musk] called [Wells] and said, ‘You should come to Twitter,’” Carlson recalled. “So I’ll never stop being grateful for that. We don’t work for Elon or anything, but we’re using the site just like everyone else is using it, which is a platform that is not censored.”

Tucker Carlson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Eric Braeden on red carpet
1
‘Y&R’ Star Eric Braeden Says ‘Hell No’ to Retiring After Beating Cancer
Utah v Florida college football
2
Viewers Furious After Disney Pulls ESPN, ABC & More From Spectrum in Contract Dispute
Chris Osmond in the 'Claim to Fame' Season 2 finale
3
‘Claim to Fame’ Star on What Cast’s Blindspot Taught Him About Fame
Drew Carey and Bob Barker on The Price Is Right
4
How ‘The Price Is Right’ Paid Tribute to Bob Barker
The View hosts on Season 27 - Alyssa Farah Griffin, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Sara Haines
5
‘The View’ Season 27 Gets New-Look Set, Plus What Else Is Different?