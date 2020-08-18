'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Previews Her Onscreen Pregnancy Reveal

The emotions on home shows are as typical as white Shaker cabinets in a kitchen: There's the exultation of smashing things up in the demolition phase. The dismay of coming across an unexpected (and often costly) obstacle. The satisfaction and joy of seeing a place transformed into somewhere beautiful to put down roots.

But viewers of HGTV's Good Bones, now in its fifth — and most watched — season, have encountered low after teary low alongside Mina Starsiak Hawk as the forceful Indianapolis renovator/real estate agent has tried to get pregnant with baby No. 2. The big reveal in the August 18th episode: success!

"I was pretty much like, oh, s--t," she recalls of taking a pregnancy test "two days early, 'cause I'm impatient" during a crew lunch at her home. "I know we didn't think it was gonna happen. The doctor didn't think it was gonna happen. It took me by surprise." In fact, despite an easy road with son Jack, now 2, Mina and husband Steve Hawk had been told at one point they had a 1 percent chance of conceiving a second child; what finally worked for the couple was intrauterine insemination.

After seeing that positive, she let some crew members in on her news ("Unfortunately for Steve, he's never the first to know anything," she notes wryly) and made plans to tell him on camera right away. "You can see his poor brain processing. He's like, 'Really?'" she remembers. "The first time I told him [with Jack], he cried, and there hadn't been all this trouble, so he was shocked."

The baby arrives in September, but the gender remains under wraps. Explains Mina: "I have no boundaries, but my husband gets zero privacy. So he asked, 'Can we keep it just between us and family?'" (Which means Mina's mom and Good Bones costar Karen E Laine is in on the secret.) A name has been announced, though, the unisex Charlie Drew. Even the nursery has been painted the same color as every other bedroom, Sherwin-Williams' Rhinestone. Or, to the less domestically inclined, white.

