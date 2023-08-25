Love gets messy in Love Island USA Season 5 Episode 35.

In tonight’s episode (August 25), the couples take each other on in an epic food challenge that sees their hands bound together as they try to serve up some grub. The game devolves into a massive food fight, and TV Insider has an exclusive look at the challenge in the video above. But that’s not all that’s intriguing about this sneak peek.

The clip starts off with Kazzy and Leo being chosen for a special night in Casa Amor. Leo warns his family not to watch what goes down next, so take that as you will. After the fun settles in the food challenge, host Sarah Hyland appears to inform the islanders that the final dumping of the season is soon to take place. There are six couples left in the villa:

Marco and Hannah

Kenzo and Carmen

Leonardo and Kassy

Kyle and Destiny

Scott and Johnnie

Bergie and Taylor S.

After tonight’s dumping, only four couples will be left, and the fans will decide their fates from that moment on. This all leads up to the Love Island USA Season 5 finale debuting on Sunday, August 27, on Peacock, where viewers will choose which couple will walk away as winners. Check out the food fight, the dumping night preview, and more relationship drama (specifically with Bergie and Taylor, the former of whom may not be as invested in the relationship as he seemed…) in the Love Island USA Season 5 Episode 35 preview above. The episode airs at 9/8c on Peacock.

Love Island USA has continuously grown in viewership throughout the fifth season. Peacock tells TV Insider the series had its most-watched day ever on Sunday, August 21, following the recent fan favorite “Casa Amor” week. As of August 22, the viewing audience increased by 14 percent in seven days.

Six couples remain in this season, but only four can make it to the season finale. New episodes air tonight and Saturday before Sunday’s finale.

Love Island USA, Season 5 Finale, Sunday, August 27, 9/8c, Peacock