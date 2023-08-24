‘Love Island Games’ Sets Premiere Date: Who Will Host & Narrate? (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments

If you can’t get enough of all of Love Island, you won’t want to miss the first season of Peacock‘s new series.

The streaming service has announced the premiere date, host, and narrator and released a short teaser for the first season of Love Island Games. It will premiere exclusively on Peacock beginning Wednesday, November 1, with new episodes dropping six days a week. Maya Jama will be the host (as she is for Love Island UK, with comedian Iain Stirling returning as narrator.

The new series will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island shows across the globe — USA, UK, Australia, and beyond — to Fiji for a second shot at love as they compete in a cheeky brand-new format in hopes of being crowned champions. The Islanders will be faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while they’ll be navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.

Love Island Games was first announced in April. There are 26 versions of Love Island internationally, with the series bringing together singles in search for love in a beautiful villa. There, they are tempted and there’s drama as the Islanders must decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Islanders are also at the mercy of viewers at home who vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Andy Cadman, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Claudine Parish, Kate Amarnani, and Sophie Bush serve as executive producers, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster and Chet Fenster. Love Island Games is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.

Love Island Games, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 1, Peacock

