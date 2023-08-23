Reno 911! is almost back at Comedy Central and we have your exclusive first look at new Season 8 episodes with a sneak peek teaser featuring Nevada’s Sheriff’s Department.

Lieutenant Jim Dangle (Thomas Lennon) is back and leading his cohorts astray in the field as they take on new criminals which are sure to entertain. In the teaser, above, viewers get a peek at the action they can expect when the show returns to Comedy Central with new back-to-back episodes beginning Wednesday, September 6.

The fun tease offers a glimpse of their shenanigans which range from paintball shootings and go-carting to silly hats and unorthodox training practices. Also teased in the promo, above, is the guest role of Lieutenant Donna Fritzgibbons played by recent Oscar winner, Jamie Lee Curtis (who recently made a splash playing another Donna on The Bear).

Episodes of the fan-favorite which first debuted twenty years ago in 2003 will broadcast at 10 pm ET and 10:30 pm ET, filling the hour slot on September 6 and each subsequent Wednesday.

Along with Jim Dangle, other returning characters include Wendi McLendon-Covey‘s Deputy Clementine Johnson, Niecy Nash‘s Deputy Raineesha Williams, Kerri Kenney‘s Deputy Trudy Wiegel, Cedric Yarbrough‘s Deputy S. Jones, Robert Ben Garant’s Deputy Travis Junior, Carlos Alazraqui’s Deputy James Garcia, and Mary Birdsong‘s Deputy Cherisha Kimball. Additionally, Joe Lo Truglio reprises his role as Deputy Frank Rizzo, and Ian Roberts is back as Sergeant Jack Declan.

Don’t miss the fun for yourself, make sure to tune into Reno 911! when it returns to Comedy Central this fall as new episodes deliver fresh laughs. And if you’re looking to catch up on the favorite, Seasons 1 through 6 are currently streaming on ViacomCBS’s platform, Paramount+.

Reno 911!, Returns, Wednesday, September 6, 10/9c, Comedy Central