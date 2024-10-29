‘The Voice’: Team Gwen’s Austyns Stancil Scores Rare Triple Steal After Losing Battle Round

Turn Your Red Chair For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Voice Newsletter:

Austyns Stancil might have lost his Battle Round on Monday’s (October 28) episode of The Voice, but his dreams of musical superstardom aren’t over just yet.

As a member of Gwen Stefani‘s team, Stancil had a tough battle on Monday’s show as he was paired up in a head-to-head with fellow Team Gwen contestant Jose Luis. The two singers took on Sam Smith‘s “Lay Me Down,” performing an incredible rendition, which left Stefani with an extremely difficult decision to make.

“The fact that you both picked me… you made me look so good right now. Thank you so much. I can’t believe it,” Stefani said. “Austyns, you came out so cool tonight. You listened to my notes about your facial expressions and just everything landed perfectly. You had it in you already, but you adjusted. The way you came in on that chorus, as a fan, your tone is so beautiful.”

“It’s impossible to choose somebody — you both could win The Voice,” the “Hollerback Girl” singer continued.

Fellow coach Reba McEntire agreed, telling Stefani, “You’re not going to lose picking either of them.”

In the end, Stefani chose Luis, saying, “His voice has so much range, and I wanted to see more of what he could do.”

However, Stancil’s journey didn’t end there. As soon as host Carson Daly said Stancil was now available for a steal, McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé quickly hit their buttons one after the other.

“Make it a triple!” Daly exclaimed. “Wow! This does not happen every day when all three of the other coaches go in on a steal.”

The three coaches each made their pitches to get Stancil on their team, with McEntire telling the young man, “Everything about you is what I love in a performer, and I’d love to have you on my team.”

Snoop had a different approach, telling Stancil, “I feel like Gwen did the perfect thing as far as showing you a range in how you can go outside of the box. I want to take you back home to that soul-ville. So, feel like joining my team after she just gave you a great illustration of what you can be, I can take you to where you want to be.”

Finally, Bublé gave his pitch, saying, “Austyns you just filled this place up with so much love. If you join my team I can help you to achieve that in an even deeper way. I can give you that connection to an audience. You have that thing. And I’d love to be there with you as you get deeper and closer and you become the star that you were meant to be.”

Having flashbacks to the auditions, where he earned a four-chair turn, Stancil said, “We’re back here again where I’m choosing.”

Fans will have to tune into tonight’s episode, Tuesday, October 29, to find out Stancil’s decision.

Which team do you want Stancil to join? Did Stefani make the right choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.