‘Call the Midwife’ Drops Exciting Filming Update on Season 14 — When Does It Premiere?

Call the Midwife Season 14 has been filming for much of this year, but it has yet to announce its premiere date outside of the fact that it will come out in 2025. The PBS series provided a production update for eager fans on Sunday, October 27.

Call the Midwife Season 13 dropped on Netflix on September 2. The next premiere will be the 2024 Christmas episode, which will air on PBS on Christmas. According to the series, filming on Season 14 is close to done. Here’s everything there is to know so far about Call the Midwife‘s upcoming episodes.

When does Call the Midwife Season 14 premiere?

Call the Midwife Season 14 has been filming since April 29, 2024. An exact release date for the new season will be announced at a later time, but it will be in 2025. The show’s Instagram account revealed that they’re nearly done filming on October 27, saying, “We’ll be with you soon… pinky promise!”

Sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from inside the show’s London church filming location, the Instagram update says, “The Autumn nights are closing in here at Call the Midwife, and that means there are just a few weeks of filming left on Series 14 before we start the engines on our countdown to the new Christmas Special.”

“The team have been filming in our much-loved church location in London, and they’ve sent us this intriguing behind-scenes shot,” the caption continues. “What is Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett) up to with that little finger of hers? Does she have a promise to make with her co-stars Laura Main (Shelagh) and Judy Parfitt (Sr Monica Joan)? And will it involve cake?”

The post gives some insight into the plot for the 14th season. It says: “There’s very much a feeling of approaching the finishing line on set — and then comes the best part — showing YOU what we’ve been up to! The year is now 1970 — the world has changed in many ways, but the babies keep coming, and the need for the Nonnatuns is still all too obvious. 1970 in Poplar will be bringing you all the joy, tears, warmth, humour, and heartache you’d expect from our community. Pinky promise! Call the Midwife returns with a brand new Christmas Special, and Series 14 in 2025 xx.”

Previous seasons have debuted on BBC in January in the U.K. (where the seasons air first before they come to PBS), so it’s possible Season 14 will follow suit. The PBS premieres in the U.S. are typically scheduled for a few months after the U.K. debuts.

When does the Call the Midwife 2024 Christmas special come out?

As previously reported and stated above, the 2024 Christmas episode will air on December 25 at 8/7c on PBS.

How will Call the Midwife Season 14 look different?

The Call the Midwife Instagram page is a great resource for behind-the-scenes details on upcoming episodes. In a post shared on September 22, the series shared details about the drama’s new look in Season 14.

Call the Midwife Season 1 was set in post-World War II England in the 1950s. The 1970s-set 14th season will show a completely changed landscape that required the production to film in new locations. The look is going “from brick to concrete,” as the caption shares.

“As our team race through filming for Series 14, they have had reasons to leave the film studio, and head for locations in the sprawling London metropolis. This isn’t something new for us — although it’s often been tricky for us to achieve,” the post reads. “As you might imagine, not much of the old Poplar remains — being transformed by post-war town planning and urban slum clearance. Locations have had to be carefully chosen, and allowances made for the busy traffic and noise of the capital! For that reason, we usually film our exterior shots in the familiar, age-appropriate, and more congenial surroundings of the Historic Dockyard in Chatham, Kent.”

It continues: “As the years roll by, however, our needs have begun to change. Series 14 is now in 1970 — a time when much of the old brick terraces of Poplar had already disappeared — to be replaced by imposing concrete high-rise flats and rapid road building. It was now the height of urban post-war modernism — yet our nurses and midwives were still tasked with their traditional role of care in the community. Their task of navigating warrens of grimy victorian slums had been replaced by the need to visit mothers on high floors — whether the lifts were working or not!”

The photo in the post shows Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica riding a moped scooter.

“This photo taken from a location in London perfectly illustrates the changing look of Call the Midwife through the years. Rebecca Gethings (Sister Veronica) is filming a scene on her rounds in the district — but the landscape now is very different from the Blitz-damaged landscape that we first saw in Series 1,” the caption says. “Yet we think the most important aspect of the picture is not the background, but Rebecca herself. She is wearing the same Nonnatus habit our sisters have always worn. She is performing the same duty of care to her mothers that we saw in Series 1. While the landscape changes — and even the mode of transport changes! — the work of the Nonnatus House sisters does not. A mother will always need her midwife — no matter how high she may now live, or how many stairs there may be to reach her.”

Who is in the Call the Midwife Season 14 cast?

Jennifer Agutter, Judy Parfitt, Laura Main, Linda Bassett, Helen George, Stephen McGann, Cliff Parisi, Zephryn Taitte, Daniel Laurie, Renee Bailey, Megan Cusack, will all be back in Season 14, among others, as production photos and videos have shown. It seems that Olly Rix will not be back as Trixie’s (George) husband, Matthew Aylward, as George herself recently revealed that Trixie is coming back in Season 14 without a husband.

Trixie considered leaving Poplar to be with Matthew in New York at the end of Season 13, but she’s making a return next season. “It’s bigger than ever and I guess it’s quite a return for Trixie because she’s coming back sans husband, so that’s an interesting twist,” George told Virgin Radio.

“It’s really nice being back with the girls and being back with the ladies at Nonnatus House,” George added. “Trixie has been brought back into the fold, which is really fun and where she kind of sits best, I think.”

Is there a trailer for Call the Midwife Season 14?

Not yet, but the show’s Instagram has loads of BTS videos for your entertainment in the meantime.

Stay tuned here as we continue to report the latest on the upcoming season.

