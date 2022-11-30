The holidays are approaching, and the Reno 911! deputies are ringing in the season with celebratory doves in their upcoming movie Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist.

“It’s Holiday Season in Reno, and Lieutenant Dangle [Thomas Lennon] wishes he’d never been born,” teases the official synopsis. “With the help of a roller skating ‘Angel,’ he learns how much better the lives of the other deputies would be if he never existed. Will he decide to live on anyway? There’s still Christmas criminals to catch!”

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, which you can watch above, the gang gets boxes of “celebration doves” from a shipping container overseas to ring in the holiday. “After the Christ child is born — I’m the Christ child, of course — we will then release the doves,” Lieutenant Dangle says before opening the box and revealing dozens of frozen birds inside. The team then figures once they heat them up, they’ll come alive and begin to fly, so they put the frozen doves under their clothes for warmth.

As Lennon put it, “Reno 911’s It’s A Wonderful Heist is the comfort food of holiday movies: as filling as stuffing, as sweet as a peppermint stick, as heartwarming as five shots of straight rum on a chilly night. It was a joy to be reunited with the brilliant Nick Swardson, who returns as the ‘Christmas angel’ who makes the Reno deputies change their ways before Christmas Day.”

In addition to Lennon, the Comedy Central film also stars Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash-Betts, Carlos Alazraqui, Mary Birdsong, Ian Roberts, and Joe Lo Truglio.

Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist, Movie Premiere, Saturday, December 3, Comedy Central