‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ Pays Homage to Stephen King Classic With Starry Prequel

Damian Holbrook
Comments
David Duchovny and Jack Mulhern in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines
Fall Preview
Philippe Bosse/Paramount Players

Sometimes, dead is better. That’s the lesson in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, an origin tale about the ominous graveyard in Stephen King’s novel, which resurrects anything buried in it.

Set in 1969, the film stars Jackson White as young Jud Crandall (played in the 1989 flick by Fred Gwynne), who discovers his family’s role in an age-old curse. Bloodlines is full of frights, famous faces (David Duchovny, Henry Thomas, and Pam Grier costar) and King staples such as…

Jackson White in 'Pet Sematary: Bloodlines'

(Credit: Philippe Bosse/Paramount Players)

It’s set in Maine.

King’s home state has inspired many of the towns in his works, be it Ludlow in this film, It’s Derry or Needful Things’ Castle Rock.

There are creepy critters.

The Green Mile has a resurrected mouse, Mr. Jingles. Cat’s Eye followed a feline that saved a girl and, of course, there’s Cujo, the rabid Saint Bernard that could give Pet’s undead mutt a bloody run for his money.

Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' Series in the Works From 'The Haunting of Hill House' Team
Related

Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' Series in the Works From 'The Haunting of Hill House' Team

Vietnam plays a role.

Hearts in Atlantis dealt with the protests, Dolores Claiborne’s son died in the war, and Firestarter’s assassin was scarred during his service. Here, Jud’s pal has come home with way more than just trauma.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Premieres Friday, Oct. 6, Paramount+

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 Fall Preview issue. For more first looks at fall’s new shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

David Duchovny

Henry Thomas

Jackson White

Pam Grier

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Anna Sawai in Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
1
‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’ Boss Teases Titans & Crossovers in Monsterverse Series
Stephanie Leonidas and Raniero Monaco Di Lapio in 'A Very Venice Romance'
2
‘A Very Venice Romance’ & More Romantic Titles to Check Out on TV This Fall
The Great British Baking Show - Noel Fielding, Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood
3
‘GBBO’ Swears Off ‘National Themes’ After ‘Mexican Week’ Backlash
Lily Gladstone
4
Lily Gladstone Criticizes ‘Delusional’ Portrayal of American West in ‘Yellowstone’
'Sons of Anarchy' cast members
5
10 Characters Who Met Brutal Ends on ‘Sons of Anarchy’