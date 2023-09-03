‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’ Pays Homage to Stephen King Classic With Starry Prequel

Sometimes, dead is better. That’s the lesson in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, an origin tale about the ominous graveyard in Stephen King’s novel, which resurrects anything buried in it.

Set in 1969, the film stars Jackson White as young Jud Crandall (played in the 1989 flick by Fred Gwynne), who discovers his family’s role in an age-old curse. Bloodlines is full of frights, famous faces (David Duchovny, Henry Thomas, and Pam Grier costar) and King staples such as…

It’s set in Maine.

King’s home state has inspired many of the towns in his works, be it Ludlow in this film, It’s Derry or Needful Things’ Castle Rock.

There are creepy critters.

The Green Mile has a resurrected mouse, Mr. Jingles. Cat’s Eye followed a feline that saved a girl and, of course, there’s Cujo, the rabid Saint Bernard that could give Pet’s undead mutt a bloody run for his money.

Vietnam plays a role.

Hearts in Atlantis dealt with the protests, Dolores Claiborne’s son died in the war, and Firestarter’s assassin was scarred during his service. Here, Jud’s pal has come home with way more than just trauma.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Premieres Friday, Oct. 6, Paramount+

