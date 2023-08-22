2023 MTV VMAs Recruits Demi Lovato, Karol G & More as Performers

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards are starting strong with the announcement of its first round of performers which includes Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, and Stray Kids.

The event is set to take place live from New Jersey’s Prudential Center on Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm ET/PT.

A 14-time nominee and multi-hyphenated talent, Demi Lovato will return for her VMAs performance in six years timed to the upcoming release of her highly-anticipated new album REVAMPED which features rock versions of her hit songs. As fans may recall, Lovato rocked the VMAs stage with her 2015 “Cool for the Summer” performance and 2017’s “Sorry Not Sorry.”

She previously took home Best Video with a Message in 2012 and is currently nominated in two categories including Best Pop and Video for Good.

Meanwhile, Colombian global recording artist Karol G is set to make her first-ever appearance on the VMAs stage bringing Bichota Season to life on the stage. A history-making singer, Karol G holds the title as the first woman to ever debut at number one on the Billboard 200 chart with a Spanish-language album.

She’ll break from her first-ever stadium tour to compete for her first VMAs win after earning three nominations including Artist of the Year at the 2023 ceremony.

Måneskin made their VMAs debut last year and once again the rockers will perform following their history-making win for Best Alternative in 2022. Their appearance will mark the world premiere performance of their forthcoming single “HONEY (ARE YOU COMING?),” which releases September 1. As their latest album, RUSH! surpasses the one billion streams mark, the four-time nominated group is up for Best Rock at this year’s VMAs.

And rounding out this first round of performers are Stray Kids, the K-Pop group, will make their VMAs debut with the US broadcast premiere of “S-CLASS,” off their latest album 5-STAR. The group is also competing for the MTV Moon Person for Best K-Pop, the same category which earned them their first VMAs nomination in 2022.

Win or lose, these topline performers are sure to bring some excitement to the MTV VMAs stage this year. Stay tuned for more news on additional performers set to take the stage, and let us know who you’re excited to see in the comments section, below.

2023 MTV VMAs, Tuesday, September 12, 8 pm ET/PT, MTV