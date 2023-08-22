Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For Insomniac Rom-Com ‘Still Up’ (VIDEO)

Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) and Craig Roberts (Red Oaks) are insomniacs with unspoken feelings for each other in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy series Still Up.

The streamer released the first official trailer (watch below) for the rom-com today, Tuesday, August 22, which introduces viewers to Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas), two insomniacs who keep each other company every night while everyone else sleeps. But their friendship begins to put pressure on their respective romantic lives.

In addition to Thomas and Roberts, the series stars Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners) as Lisa’s kind and eternally optimistic partner, Veggie; Lois Chimimba (The Outlaws) as the forthright and funny Amy, who Danny meets on a dating app; Luke Fetherston (Pandora) as Danny’s helpful firefighter neighbor Adam; and Rich Fulcher (Kidding) as Danny’s strange neighbor Cat Man.

“I don’t think you know what it’s like to see your partner come alive as soon as you go to bed,” Veggie says in the teaser, which sees Lisa struggling between her relationship with her boyfriend and her intense connection with Danny.

Co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, the new eight-episode comedy will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, September 22, followed by new episodes every Friday through October 27.

BAFTA Award nominee John Addis directs the series, while Bryce Hart serves as a writer. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited and is executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger and Emmy Award winner Phil Clarke. Arabella McGuigan serves as producer.

Thomas most recently starred in the British crime drama Suspect and the film All On a Summer’s Day, while Roberts released his directorial debut, The Phantom of the Open, in 2021.