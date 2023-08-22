Apple TV+ Releases Trailer For Insomniac Rom-Com ‘Still Up’ (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Comments
Antonia Thomas in Still Up
Apple TV+/YouTube

Still Up

 More

Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor) and Craig Roberts (Red Oaks) are insomniacs with unspoken feelings for each other in Apple TV+‘s upcoming comedy series Still Up.

The streamer released the first official trailer (watch below) for the rom-com today, Tuesday, August 22, which introduces viewers to Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas), two insomniacs who keep each other company every night while everyone else sleeps. But their friendship begins to put pressure on their respective romantic lives.

In addition to Thomas and Roberts, the series stars Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners) as Lisa’s kind and eternally optimistic partner, Veggie; Lois Chimimba (The Outlaws) as the forthright and funny Amy, who Danny meets on a dating app; Luke Fetherston (Pandora) as Danny’s helpful firefighter neighbor Adam; and Rich Fulcher (Kidding) as Danny’s strange neighbor Cat Man.

“I don’t think you know what it’s like to see your partner come alive as soon as you go to bed,” Veggie says in the teaser, which sees Lisa struggling between her relationship with her boyfriend and her intense connection with Danny.

Apple TV+ Reveals First Look Photos & Premiere Date For Insomnia Rom-Com 'Still Up'
Related

Apple TV+ Reveals First Look Photos & Premiere Date For Insomnia Rom-Com 'Still Up'

Co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, the new eight-episode comedy will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Friday, September 22, followed by new episodes every Friday through October 27.

BAFTA Award nominee John Addis directs the series, while Bryce Hart serves as a writer. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited and is executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger and Emmy Award winner Phil Clarke. Arabella McGuigan serves as producer.

Thomas most recently starred in the British crime drama Suspect and the film All On a Summer’s Day, while Roberts released his directorial debut, The Phantom of the Open, in 2021.

Still Up, Season Premiere, Friday, September 22, Apple TV+

Still Up

Antonia Thomas

Craig Roberts

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for 'Jeopardy!'
1
Ken Jennings Replaces Mayim Bialik as Host of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’
'Sullivan's Crossing,' 'The Masked Singer,' and 'Survivor'
2
Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: Which New Shows & Seasons Will Debut?
Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec of 'Shark Tank'
3
ABC Fall 2023 Schedule: ‘Shark Tank’ Gets Premiere Date — What About ‘Dancing With the Stars’?
Starstruck Season 2 Nikesh Patel and Rose Matafeo
4
‘Starstruck’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Fresh Tension for Jessie & Tom
Ron Cephas Jones and Mandy Moore in 'This Is Us' Season 6
5
‘This Is Us’: Looking Back on William’s Best Moments