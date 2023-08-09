Antonia Thomas (Lovesick) and Craig Roberts (Red Oaks) are sleepless romantics in the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Still Up, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, September 22.

The romantic comedy will launch with the first three episodes, followed weekly by one episode every Friday through October 27. In anticipation, the streamer has released two first-look photos (see below) of the show’s lead stars.

Still Up follows Lisa (Thomas) and Danny (Roberts), two insomniacs who have no secrets except for their feelings for each other. The series follows the budding friendship between the pair as they spend their nights talking while the rest of the world sleeps.

Thomas, who is best known for her roles in Misfits, Lovesick, and The Good Doctor, plays Lisa, a free-spirited, aspiring illustrator who is raising a young daughter alongside her loving partner Veggie.

Roberts, perhaps most recognized for playing David Myers in Prime Video’s Red Oaks and his breakout role in the film Submarine, plays Danny, a gifted journalist suffering from extreme anxiety that profoundly impacts his life.

In addition to Thomas and Roberts, the series also stars Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners) as Lisa’s kind and eternally optimistic partner, Veggie; Lois Chimimba (The Outlaws) as the forthright and funny Amy, who Danny meets on a dating app; Luke Fetherston (Pandora) as Danny’s helpful firefighter neighbor Adam; and Rich Fulcher (Kidding) as Danny’s strange neighbor Cat Man.

Still Up is co-created and written by Steve Burge and Natalie Walter, with Bryce Hart also writing on the series. BAFTA Award nominee John Addis serves as director. It is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited, executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger, Emmy award-winning Phil Clarke, and series produced by Arabella McGuigan.

Still Up, Season Premiere, Friday, September 22, Apple TV+