It's Rom-Com Season! 10 Movies & Series We Can't Wait to See

Reese Witherspoon in 'Your Place or Mine,' Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in 'Shotgun Wedding,' and Jay Ellis and Alison Brie in 'Somebody I Used to Know'
When it comes to television, audiences are typically divided between drama and comedy, but 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for rom-coms!

Whether it’s films or series, there’s something for every viewer, and we’re just dying to dive into some of these tantalizing titles. Among the highlights are Prime Video‘s long-anticipated Shotgun Wedding and Netflix‘s Your Place or Mine. Paramount+ gets into the game with At Midnight, and Hulu takes a musical route with the forthcoming series Up Here.

Then there’s Disney+‘s family-friendly Prom Pact, among others, to check out. Below, we’re rounding up some of the rom-com titles we’re looking forward to most in 2023. Scroll down for a peek into the future, and let us know what shows and films you’re excited to see on TV this year in the comments section.

Jennifer Lopez as Darcy Rivera and Josh Duhamel as Tom Fowler in Shotgun Wedding
Ana Carballosa/Prime Video

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video, January 27)

Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel lead this starry and tropical rom-com action flick about a couple named Darcy and Tom who, despite experiencing cold feet, fly their family out for a destination wedding only for the party, only to end up being held hostage. Along with Lopez and Duhamel, the cast includes Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Steve Zahn, and more.

Jay Ellis and Alison Brie in 'Somebody I Used to Know'
Prime Video

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video, February 10)

Alison Brie leads this Prime Video movie as Ally, a TV producer who heads home after facing a career setback. After spending a whirlwind evening with her first love Sean (Jay Ellis), she begins to question the person she’s become. Things get even more complicated when Ally discovers Sean is getting married to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), a young woman who reminds her of the person she used to be. Adding a layer of intrigue is the fact that Brie wrote the film with real-life husband Dave Franco who directs.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in 'Your Place or Mine'
Netflix

Your Place or Mine (Netflix, February 10)

This Netflix title starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher centers around two best friends who are total opposites. While Debbie (Witherspoon) leads a routine lifestyle in LA with her son, Peter (Kutcher) thrives amid spontaneity in New York City. When they swap homes and lives for a week, they begin to realize their desires aren’t the same as what they really need in life.

Diego Boneta and Monica Barbaro in 'At Midnight'
Camila Jurado/Paramount

At Midnight (Paramount+, February 10)

Paramount+ is getting in the rom-com game with At Midnight, which follows actress Sophie (Monica Barbaro) and hotel manager Alejandro (Diego Boneta). When Sophie catches her boyfriend cheating, fate strikes and she’s sent to film at Alejandro’s Mexico-set hotel. Despite leading different lives, these two souls connect when they begin to secretly meet at midnight.

Carlos Valdes and Mae Whitman in 'Up Here'
Hulu

Up Here (Hulu, March 24)

Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes lead this musical romantic comedy series for Hulu. The New York City-set show takes place in the finale days of 1999 and tracks the extraordinary journey of one ordinary couple as they fall in love. The only problem? They’ll have to discover that the greatest obstacle in their path to finding happiness together is themselves

Milo Manheim and Peyton Elizabeth Lee in 'Prom Pact'
Disney/Kailey Schwerman

Prom Pact (Disney+, March 30)

Disney+’s upcoming made-for-streaming movie follows Mandy Yang (Peyton Elizabeth Lee), a teen who, along with her fellow outside bestie Ben (Milo Manheim), is surrounded by various ’80s-themed proposals. But Mandy isn’t so focused on the high school tradition as she has her sights set on Harvard. When she’s waitlisted, Mandy decides her best chance at landing herself a spot at the school is by asking for help from popular jock Graham Lansing (Blake Draper) whose father is a Harvard alum. Along the way, she’ll discover that perhaps there’s more important things in life than Harvard.

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King in 'A Family Affair'
Tina Rowden / Netflix

A Family Affair (Netflix, November 17)

This upcoming Netflix flick follows a surprising romance with comic consequences for a young woman, her mother, and her movie star boss as they face complications of love, sex, and identity. Directed by Richard LaGravenese who writes the movie alongside Carrie Solomon. Meanwhile, A Family Affair features Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King, Liza Koshy, and Kathy Bates.

Lindsay Lohan
James Gourley/Getty Images

Irish Wish (Netflix, TBD)

In this supernatural, romantic comedy Lindsay Lohan‘s Maddie is in love with her best friend’s betrothed, and one day she wakes up to discover she’s now the bride-to-be instead. Set in the green moors of Ireland, the movie sees Maddie learn that her dreams for true love may not be what she initially imagined. Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, and Jane Seymour are joining Lohan for the movie.

Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez for 'Red, White & Royal Blue'
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair; Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ

Red, White, & Royal Blue (Prime Video, TBD)

Based on Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel of the same name, Red, White & Royal Blue tells the story of Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). Counterparts in the sense that Alex’s mother is the President of the United States and Henry is the prince of England, the pair begin their story as enemies, but when their handlers stage a truce, the faux reconciliation soon turns into something more authentic and serious between the pair. In other words, enemies-to-lovers gold.

Emma Roberts and Tom Ellis for 'Second Wife'
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

Second Wife (Hulu, TBD)

Emma Roberts and Tom Ellis are set to lead Hulu’s romantic dramedy from creator and executive producer Meaghan Oppenheimer, who helmed the streamer’s adaptation of Tell Me Lies. According to Deadline, the series is about the ups and downs of a blended family. Fresh off of a breakup, Sasha (Roberts) leaves her life in New York behind to start over in London where she meets divorced dad Jacob (Ellis). When they decide to get married, they begin to discover that they don’t know that much about one another, making for a fun dynamic.

