‘Wilderness’ Boss Teases Jenna Coleman’s ‘Terrible Battle’ Between Love & Revenge

A woman scorned is danger to all, and that’s especially true in Wilderness, a roller-coaster series told from the perspective of adoring wife Liv (Victoria’s Jenna Coleman).

We quickly learn that her perfect marriage to charming fellow Brit Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is not as idyllic as she thought. After discovering his affair with colleague Cara (Ashley Benson), Liv is furious.

Will, trying to do damage control, offers to take Liv on the “trip of a lifetime”—two weeks exploring America’s National Parks. She agrees to go, even though Will’s lies just keep compounding. Soon, her thoughts turn murderous.

“Liv faces a terrible battle between her love for Will and her desire to gain revenge,” executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff says of the drama based on B.E. Jones’ 2019 novel. “Whichever choice she makes, she’ll be the one who suffers the most.”

And temptation is all around her in the wild. Can she stage a white-water rafting accident? Push him into the Grand Canyon?

Unfortunately for Liv, “just as she’s able to consider giving Will a second chance, up pops his mistress with her own secret agenda,” teases Kilgarriff. “Liv has to pivot on the spot and finds herself enjoying, in a deliciously twisted way, the fact that she can watch Will squirm up close.”

Wilderness, Series Premiere Friday, September 15, Prime Video



