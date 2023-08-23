Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ Debuts in Prime Video’s ‘Wilderness’

Taylor Swift has teamed up with Prime Video to debut “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” as part of the upcoming UK Original thriller series Wilderness.

The re-recorded track from Swift’s hit album Reputation makes its global debut as part of the series teaser, which viewers can watch below. Wilderness, which stars Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen, is set to premiere globally on Prime Video on Friday, September 15.

Swift’s defiant pop hit plays over footage of Coleman’s Liv as her supposed “happily-ever-after” life quickly turns into a living nightmare when she discovers her husband Will (Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.

Written and created by Marnie Dickens and based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness follows Liv and Will as they embark on an American road trip from the Grand Canyon through Yosemite before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends, but for Liv, it’s a landscape where accidents happen all the time and a perfect place to get revenge.

“Who doesn’t know someone who’s been cheated on?” Dickens said in a previous statement. “That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again. It’s enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that’s where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she’s lied to over and over by the man she loves. Of course she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it.”

“Look What Your Made Me Do” is the latest Swift track to be re-recorded. The multi-Grammy-winning artist moved to Republic Records in 2018 and negotiated to own the master rights to all the music she creates going forward. She has since been re-recording her old songs with Republic Records, so she now owns the copyright over all her music.