‘American Ninja Warrior’: Teen Hans Hertz Shines in Stage 1 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
American Ninja Warrior

American Ninja Warrior is getting ready for Stage 1 of the National Finals in Las Vegas and we have your exclusive first look at 16-year-old competitor Hans Hertz’s run with a special sneak peek clip, above.

Set to air Monday, August 21 on NBC, the episode shines a light on the promising young participant, who hails from Castle Rock, Colorado, and is one of the best rookies seen in the competition this year. Having ranked third place in his qualifiers round, Hans placed sixth in semifinals.

Harper and Hans Hertz on 'American Ninja Warrior'

(Credit: NBC)

In this first look, he gears up for Stage 1 with the support of his family including his younger brother Harper, whom he describes as his hero. Harper suffers from a rare disease known as Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome (RTS). The genetic disorder affects many organ systems and manifests in growth delays, distinctive facial features, and intellectual disabilities.

But that doesn’t hold Harper back from helping Hans get ready for the competition as they train together in the clip, above.

Hans has been competing since he was 10 and will face new obstacles for Stage 1 with The Gambler and Thread the Needle as well as be forced to complete the course in under 2 minutes and 50 seconds in order to move onto Stage 2 of Finals.

The teen is a top-performing student as well with a 4.89 GPA. Hans is currently taking college courses and plans to have an associate’s degree by the time he graduates high school and to attend CU Boulder and earn a Mechanical Engineering degree. But first, he’ll take on Stage 1 in Las Vegas. See him run the course in the clip, above, and don’t miss others compete.

American Ninja Warrior, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC

