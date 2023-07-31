New ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Promo Teases Epic Drama & Next $1 Million Winner (VIDEO)

Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior has not disappointed during the qualifying round. There has been a nice mix of ninjas across all age groups and walks of life. Of course, a big reason for NBC’s reality competition series’ success comes down to the compelling stories behind these competitors.

And this season has not been short on those, including Jessie Graff and her mom Ginny MacColl, who at 71 became the oldest person to complete an obstacle on the Ninja course. James McGrath finding more success in his 11th season on the show. The, there is 18-year-old Vance Walker not letting cerebral palsy get in the way of an inspiring comeback.

These elite athletes have been tested like never before with a taller Mega Wall at 18 ½ feet and ninjas tasked to complete all six obstacles in under 1:20 to earn $10,000. Another wrinkle along with several new challenges along are ninjas facing off side-by-side and head-to-head in runs to take them into the national finals.

And if the new trailer shared first exclusively with TV Insider is any indication, we haven’t seen anything yet. In it, there is a look at some of the highlights of the season so far and teases that “the impossible finally happens” with an ANW ninja winner taking home $1 million. This news comes as the semifinals get underway.

The clip sees hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila cheering on the competitor, looking up at the immense Mt. Midoriyama in Las Vegas. It all leads to “one epic moment” of Stage 4. Iseman adds the seed of doubt that maybe some of the top ninjas might not make it through. “The most unpredictable season yet,” and the new “champion could be anyone.”

The first 13 seasons only saw 5 people even reach Stage 4 with 5 more added in season 14. Geoff Britten, Isaac Caldiero, and Drew Drechsel have each conquered the mountain and achieved Total Victory. Among them, Caldiero and Drechsel were the only ones to be awarded the million-dollar prize in 2015 and 2019 respectively. Who do you think will add to the history books? We’ll have to watch Monday nights to find out!

American Ninja Warrior, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC