Todd & Julie Chrisley to Star in New TV Show While in Prison

As TV Insider reported earlier this week, the Chrisley children will be launching a new reality series that will provide an update on their lives since their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were incarcerated for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Now comes news that the imprisoned Chrisley Knows Best couple plan to star in the television show even though they are behind bars.

Todd and Julie are currently serving lengthy prison sentences and are not likely to be allowed to appear on-camera in the new series. But that’s not going to stop them from being front and center in the series.

The couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, said that Todd and Julie would still be able take part in the TV show in other ways.

Speaking to People, Surgent noted that it’s “highly doubtful” that the Bureau of Prisons would allow filming due to various “security purposes and administration operations.” But he was confident that Todd would contribute by speaking to his children, who could then relay his thoughts and feelings on-screen.

“He speaks with [his daughter] Savannah. Savannah visits her parents, [she’s] in constant contact with her parents by phone,” Surgent added. “[Todd] will be adding his viewpoints on things relative to his thoughts about his children, what they’re doing with their careers, with this new show that’s being now shopped. Also, his own situation as well as Julie’s situation.”

“So while they’re not going to be active film participants, their situation, their concerns, are going to be able to be expressed through the mouth of their own children during the performance of this unscripted docuseries,” he continued. “So they’re looking forward to it.”

Surgent stated that Todd is “very excited” about the new show but also highlighted how “certain things can’t be said or done” due to the pending appeal. This means that while the children and Todd’s mother, Nanny Faye, can express concern about Todd and Julie and their own situation, they won’t be able to go into detail about legal matters.

However, the family will be able to talk about the case “in general,” with Surgent noting, “They could say they’re disappointed at what happened in district court. They could say that they feel as though that there’s issues with reference to the parents’ constitutional rights being violated, just talking generalities, and their hopes that the parents will prevail on appeal.”

But he added, “they have to be cautious” not to say anything that could “prejudice their parents’ appeal” or “prejudice the prosecution’s position.”

The new project comes from Scout Productions and will center on Savannah Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Chloe Chrisley, and Nanny Faye.

“We couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” Savannah said in a previous statement. “We’re so happy to be back.”