Romcoms Go to the Dogs, Peanuts’ Marcie Gets Noticed, OWN’s ‘Time of Essence,’ Battle of the Sexes on ‘Minx’

Canines bring couples together in Freevee’s Puppy Love and Hallmark’s The More Love Grows. Peanuts’ introverted Marcie takes the spotlight in a Snoopy Presents animated special. OWN celebrates a half-century history of Essence magazine and its influence on Black culture. The infamous “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match provides the backdrop for an empowering episode of ’70s comedy Minx.

Paulina Stevens/Freevee

Puppy Love

Movie Premiere

The “awwws” are deafening in a romcom starring two of TV’s more adorable stars, The Flash’s Grant Gustin and Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale, as singles brought together by their amorous pooches. He’s anxiety-ridden Max, she’s free spirit Nicole, and while their first date is a bust, their dogs get along so famously a litter is on its way. As the prospect looms of co-parenting new pups, so does the time-honored maxim of “opposites attract.”

Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

The More Love Grows

Movie Premiere 9/8c

Not to be outdone, Hallmark offers up SEAL Team’s Rachel Boston (a channel favorite) as newly single Helen, who finds friendship with a stray dog after her husband dumps her. She might also find love in the form of a kindly and handsome veterinarian (The Watchful Eye’s Warren Christie).

Apple TV+

Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie

Special

Best known as the wallflower who insists on calling Peppermint Patty “sir,” Peanuts’ perpetual sidekick Marcie gets the star role in an animated special joining Apple’s charming library of Snoopy-related programming. She’s used to being taken for granted, acting as Patty’s golf caddie and solving her friends’ problems behind the scenes. But when she’s unexpectedly elected class president, Marcie may need to lean on her friends to learn how to handle the spotlight she has shunned for so long.

OWN

Time of Essence

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

A five-part docuseries, each episode devoted to a different decade, celebrates the 50-year history of Essence magazine and how the groundbreaking publication reflected and influenced Black culture. Oprah Winfrey leads a celebrity gallery of famous fans interviewed in the series, joined by the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Vanessa Williams, Halle Berry, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Beverly Johnson, and Motown’s Suzanne de Passe. The first chapter covers the turbulent 1970s, when the magazine was launched amid a culture war with Black women seeking more representation in media and politics. It was the right magazine at the right time.

Starz

Minx

9/8c

The infamous 1973 “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs provides the literal and metaphorical backdrop for another spirited episode of the period comedy about a trend-setting erotic women’s magazine. While the Minx office settles in for a raucous watch party, with chauvinists getting their comeuppance in a variety of outrageous ways, editor Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) is off to Las Vegas with her dispirited publisher Doug (Jake Johnson) to sell the magazine’s international rights. While there, she participates in a panel taking on a condescending boys’ club of peers. Community’s Gillian Jacobs guest-stars as Joyce’s frenemy from New York, launching a rival mag, Gal. Is there room for two in the marketplace?

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: