‘The Big D’ Winning Couple Speak Out After Finale & Give Update on Their Relationship

[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for USA Network’s The Big D season finale.]

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers have guided six divorced couples through an emotional journey on USA Network‘s The Big D. The dating reality series saw recent divorcees attempt to move forward with their lives. Whether that be with an old flame, a new connection or just leaving Costa Rica ready to make a fresh start. Over time they participated in Ex-ercises, therapy sessions with Dr. Jada Jackson, and were thrown curveballs like other ex-spouse additions that changed the dynamic.

By the finale on August 16, two couples remained. Alexis Fletcher and Devon Wright rekindled their bond through the process. And Casey Costa (Brooks Peters’ ex) and Ben (Angelique Richards’ ex) built the foundation for their romance while in paradise. Those eliminated were welcomed back to vote on what couple should win. The finalists were tasked with explaining to the group what they’d do with the $50,000 prize and explain why their relationship was built to last.

Alexis and Devon made a stronger case in the eyes of their fellow cast members and were named the winners. Here the two reflect on the experience.

How confident were you about winning?

Alexis Fletcher: I think Devon and I had some really good competition. Definitely, when it was down to the final three with Angelique and David [Novello], we weren’t sure. They could not keep their hands off each other. It seemed like they were really bonding and vibing together. When it came to me and Devon, we were taking things kind of slow. We didn’t have any intimacy beyond just kissing. We were there because we really wanted to focus on our relationship. Casey is a very independent person. She had a lot of things going on with Brooks. Ben was her peace in the house. I thought they were the perfect combination of opposites attract. We had some serious competition. I think me and Devon at the time were not concerned with winning. We were just surprised at the growth in the house.

Jordan and JoJo didn’t announce there was a $50,000 prize until towards the end. When you found out about the money, how much of a difference did that make?

Devon Wright: For me, it didn’t change the progress we were already making both for us and individually. I’m not going to lie when someone is giving you $50,000, that put a whole different aspect on it. I was surprised as anyone else.

Devon, a major thing that you were working on here in Alexis’ eyes was your temper. Dean [Wean] certainly tested that throughout your time there. Do you think managing your anger toward him was your ultimate test?

Devon: I wouldn’t even say it was the ultimate test because I think in the real world we wouldn’t be in the same vicinity because no offense to him but we are two different men. The reality is I wouldn’t hang with him and he won’t me. At the same time, respectfully, I don’t have anything against him. A lot of the stuff he said blindsided me because we hit it off and were cool in the beginning. Then all of the side comments toward me and Alexis and then me. It just caught me off guard. As things gear up, I did show a sign of insecurity because it got to me. I have to thank myself and Aleixis because I was able to remember who I am as a man. Me and him, I don’t have anything against him, but at that time it was a rough patch.

Alexis: A couple of times Dean was pushing Devon’s buttons, and I was sleeping. I slept a lot during this show because I kept getting bit by mosquitos. In those first episodes, you barely see any confessions from me because I got bit on my eye. My eye was swollen. Then I got bit on the other eye. I got bit by a spider. I had to be on medication while I was in Costa Rica. The Costa Rican doctor was probably like, “This girl.” I remember every time I would wake up they would be like, “You missed the pool scene between Devon and Dean. They went at it.” So most of Dean and Devon’s interactions, when they were bad, I was sleeping.

You two won the art-making challenge. However, Alexis, you got angry with Devon because you felt he was celebrating with everyone else but you first. Do you feel you overreacted?

Alexis: This is what really happened. There was so much tension in the house between Devon, me, Dean, and Amber. It wasn’t shown as much but after Devon was hugging everyone. Dean and Amber were on the other side of the room. Devon went across to the other side of the room and hugged them twice. I’m like, “I’m not a fan of them. They have been saying slick stuff and it’s getting back to me. Why are we hugging people that are being disrespectful?” When we were walking outside, I was more upset about him hugging them. Looking back at it now, I can’t believe I overreacted like that. I felt it wasn’t cool, but I took it to another level. I do agree there is a time and place for everything. I felt really bad. They didn’t show it, but I did apologize and agreed I should have waited. If something is on my mind, I feel I need to address it or it will eat me up on the inside. I have to remember there is a time and place.

You won the money. What happened next? What can you say about your relationship?

Devon: Doing the show was very helpful. Sometimes as people, we can go on in life with different problems and never take time to look in the mirror and hold ourselves accountable. Even now, it’s so cringy how I overreacted in some parts. I’m okay it did happen because it allows me now to put the work in. Since we left Costa Rica, it was very hard because of the situation we got back together. We rekindled. At the same time, we came back and everything is moving extremely fast. I still needed time to work on myself. She had her job situation in Atlanta. It hasn’t been bad. It’s just we kind of had to take a step back for each other. We have been in contact. There is no potential hate. There is still a lot of love and respect. We did get a place and moved in together, but her job was in Atlanta. That made things tricky. We had to take a break.

Alexis: I agree. A lot of people don’t realize when you’re on an island for 10 weeks, it looks like you are on vacation. You’re not working or seeing family and friends. You’re not talking to them much. You get to use your phone for about an hour a day. There are no distractions. You’re focusing on the person you’re getting to know. Some cast members have kids and other obligations. For me and Devon, we’re having a ball in Costa Rica. We’re going on dates, drinking and working on ourselves, and having a good time. But when you go back home, it’s more things that are going on in life. I had to be in Atlanta. Even getting our apartment in Charleston, I had to travel back and forth so often. That was a lot on me. Then we have other obligations and things in the real world rather than this dream world. Being able to mesh those worlds together was a bit hard.

So what’s your status?

Devon: I’d say to be continued.

Would you recommend this to others in a similar situation if there was a season 2?

Devon: Absolutely. I hold myself to a standard and let my ego get the best of me. In divorce, we sometimes say we feel like we failed. This brought back confidence. Divorce is no different than you being boyfriend and girlfriend and breaking up. The only difference is you have a legal document. The beauty of the show is it allows anyone who has experienced divorce but has that love and needs that closure. It can help people figure things out. You’re put on an island with your significant other and at the end of the day, you’re going to figure something out. Either you don’t like this person or you rather be friends or you are okay to revisit this relationship. I do believe if anyone is given this opportunity go ahead and do it.

Alexis: I would definitely do it again. There were a lot of moments that were very uncomfortable. You have no choice but to be yourself with everyone around you as a support system dealing with the same thing. Then we have Dr. Jada. A lot of people had sessions with her. We had some. It was really refreshing to be able to say what we needed to say and let it all out. The first couple of weeks everyone cried every day. I never cried this much in my life. It was so refreshing. If there is a second season, for any divorced couple out there that thinks they may have missed something or want closure, I would say give it a hell of a shot.