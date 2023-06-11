JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Talk Fireworks & Divorcee Dramas in New Dating Show ‘The Big D’

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers saw their 2016 reality TV love story end in wedded bliss. Now The Bachelorette couple is hoping to guide recent divorcees on their journey for a second chance at romance on The Big D.

This part-dating-part competition series sees six divorced couples venture to Costa Rica for a true emotional rollercoaster ride. Some are hopeful to rekindle their ex-flame while others are ready to move on and find a new connection. Along with Fletcher and Rodgers, participants will receive help from resident relationship expert Dr. Jada Jackson.

The show has been a long time coming. Originally set to air on TBS last year, it was canceled weeks before its July 2022 premiere date, then got snapped up by USA Network.

Those partaking in this experience are also aiming to win an “ex-ercise” or activity to earn a date and safety from going home. The process involves an elimination ceremony where singles deliberate and vote out the one who they think isn’t relationship material. Exes can play a role in either fighting for their former hubby/wifey to stay or actively pushing for their exit. The couple who can prove they are in a committed relationship, in the end, will leave the tropical paradise with $50,000.

We caught up with Fletcher and Rodgers to talk about what makes The Big D a “Hump Day” must-watch.

You are happily married. What made you want to get involved with a show involving divorcees?

JoJo Fletcher: That’s a great question. Jordan and I obviously met on a big reality TV dating show. So being familiar with the concept and understanding a lot of things can happen on a show like this. You can form new connections, and do a lot of self-growth in these sorts of settings. I will say in terms of divorce, it’s kind of a not talked-about subject on reality TV. We have friends, family, and people we know really well that have gone through a divorce. I think one of the stigmas behind it is that you’re a failure. You’re done. That there is no hope after heartbreak. I feel like breaking down those walls and that stigma was something we were really excited about doing. With the nature of the show it was going to be dramatic, the fireworks. But there were also going to be a lot of moments where these people will see a lot of depth and growth in this show.

This seems like a hybrid of other reality shows rolled into one. What do you think stands out in this scenario?

Jordan Rodgers: One of our favorite parts about the show is its following Temptation Island. “Hump Days” on USA. Temptation Island is one of our favorites. On that one, you go and are separated. What we love about this show is you can’t pretend to be somebody you’re not. If you’re starting a new relationship or finding a new connection, the ex is there to give that unfiltered worst of you. I think in a way that creates authentic connections, good and bad. You can’t hide anything. People are going to come in and maybe they want to get back together with their ex or quickly find that they are ready to move on.

JoJo: That is the interesting part. Some want to rekindle that old flame. Some are ready to move on. Some are ready to move on but are guilty because their ex hasn’t. It’s a different dynamic. I think what makes it different is having someone like Dr. Jada Jackson, who really starts to break down those barriers that are stopping these individuals from either moving on to a healthier relationship, letting go of the past, or helping those couples work through things. It may lead them back to each other or allow them to find another relationship.

What did you take from seeing their journey?

JoJo: You realize relationships are always going to work. Whether you are dating, in a relationship, or married for 10, or 20 years. You have to continue to compromise. You have to continue to work as a team. There are a lot of instances you feel on the show that there were certain things that broke these couples. They start to realize and look back that they could have overcome those things with the right tools. It’s very eye-opening to use and other people.

Jordan: There are people who thought those things that were real deal breakers in their relationship and that’s why they divorced. They came on the show and realized they just never really talked about it. You realize there is nothing you can’t talk through, even if that means you are not meant for each other.

What are some of these “ex-ercises” you can tease?

Jordan: One of my favorites, and I believe the biggest icebreaker, was the first exercise. Sometimes it’s with their ex or a new connection or someone random. We wanted to force adversity and put them in different scenarios. It’s where the ex gets to showcase you. No holds barred, it may be good, it may be bad. If there is some bad blood there, maybe he or she is going to say every bad thing about you. Maybe they will start to sell you.

JoJo: You really see the dynamics with these couples when you see them present their ex to somebody else. Some are protecting their ex because there is a lot of love there and want to go through this experience with them. These “ex-ercises” are meant to push them a little bit and dig a little deeper. They are done in crazy ways that are fun and break the ice, but there are underlying truths that come out in them.

There is the money aspect with $50,000 on the line. How does that come into play?

JoJo: We didn’t tell them what the prize was at the start. We didn’t want them to form these relationships and fake them. Money is something we kept in the nest. We teased there was something at the end, but we never told them what it was. I think that played a good part in the whole thing.

Jordan: I think having the element of having your ex there you can’t BS anybody. There is the element you’re always going to be fact-checked. You’re always going to have to be authentic because there is someone there who knows you better than anybody. And can say all the skeletons in the closet. You can’t present someone you aren’t which causes real connections to form.

JoJo: It definitely tests you. You’re forced to face this conversation amongst everyone and there is no escaping it.

How is it for you to see USA Network pick up this show after TBS ultimately passed? Things worked out as an accompaniment to Temptation Island.

JoJo: We couldn’t be happier where we landed. We are so happy with this show and that people will get to see what we experience in real-time. Now landing on USA Network, streaming on Peacock, after one of our favorite shows. It couldn’t have worked out better.

Jordan: We are huge reality TV dating show fans. We watch everything. Temptation Island is one of our favorites. Mark [Walberg] is so good at connecting with the contestants and reading people and giving advice. So we were like, “We want to be like Mark.” To get to follow Temptation Island and get to meet him and spend time with him has been unbelievable. It’s a home run all around.

JoJo: Wednesdays are going to be the new night to watch TV here. I’m telling you. It’s a double whammy.

JoJo: It feels like we have been married for ages. At the same time, I feel like my wedding was just yesterday. It is weird. I think nothing has changed. I think we had a pretty stressful leadup to our actual wedding day. Not the actual wedding, but we were in the middle of a big remodel we were doing. A lot of high-stress work was going on. After getting married, coming back home, and still being in the trenches of the remodel. Now we are in the new home and loving every bit of it.

Jordan: We delayed and postponed the wedding due to COVID twice. We had to wait two years from when we were originally supposed to have it. We fell in love in a very unique way. To share that day with everyone close to us the right way, with no restrictions, with everyone dancing and partying. And drinking more tequila shots than I’ve ever seen her take was amazing.

JoJo: Best night of my life.

The Big D premiere, June 14, 10/9c, USA Network