‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ Season 2? ‘There’s a Lot of Life Left to Live,’ EP Says

Could Daisy Jones & the Six go the way of other “limited” series and get a second season?

Married couple Lauren Levy Neustadter and Scott Neustadter, two of the executive producers of the Prime Video musical drama, tell Variety in a new interview that they’re open to the idea.

“If any time Amazon came to us and said, ‘What would it be?’ we would put our little thinking caps on about it,” says Lauren, president of film and television at production company Hello Sunshine.

Scott, who developed the book for the screen alongside Michael H. Weber, adds, “It’s super fun to sit and talk to Taylor [Jenkins Reid, author of the book Daisy Jones & the Six] for hours about where we think we could take this next. It was a calculated move to move [the flash forwards] to their 40s. There’s a lot of life left to live, so there could be a future.”

Meanwhile, the couple is still optimistic about a Daisy Jones & the Six concert, though such an event might have to wait until the SAG-AFTRA strike ends. “We’re not giving up,” Lauren says. “I believe they will perform. The question is when.”

Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six — based on Reid’s best-selling 2019 novel — follows the rise and fall of the titular ensemble, a popular 1970s band fronted by the feuding Daisy (Riley Keough) and Billy (Sam Claflin).

The Daisy Jones cast also includes Camila Morrone, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright, Will Harrison, Suki Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, and Timothy Olyphant.

Keough previously told Deadline she’s also game to continue the band’s story. “It was such a wonderful experience,” she said. “I think all of us would love to work together in any capacity again. I don’t know how much room they left for that, but I definitely would work with everyone on the show again.”