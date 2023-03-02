See the ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Characters vs. Their Real-Life Inspirations

Daisy Jones & The Six isn’t a real band, but try believing that after you see the rock ensemble hit high notes and low notes in the Prime Video series of the same name.

Based off the bestselling novel by Taylor Jenkins Reids, Daisy Jones & The Six details “the rise and precipitous fall” of a renowned (and fictional) rock band that hit the big time in the 1970s and then “imploded at the height of its powers,” as Amazon explains in a press release.

As Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, and the other cast members got ready to rock out on screen, they attended a months-long “band camp” with music supervisor Frankie Pine. “I wanted to really try to create a sense that this is a real band,” Pine told The New York Times. “When you’re a real band, you hang out together, you eat together, you drink together, you bitch to each other. You go through the normal motions of a group of people that are constantly together. So I was really trying to create this camaraderie that a true rock ’n’ roll band has.”

Some of the Daisy Jones actors also found inspiration in real-life stars of the music industry. Scroll down to see those cast members in character, alongside the real-life figures who influenced them.