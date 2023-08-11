Jodie Sweetin ‘Disappointed’ Her New Film Was Sold to Great American Family

Jodie Sweetin‘s upcoming film Craft Me a Romance is coming to the Great American Family channel, and she is speaking out against the channel once again, stating she had no “control” or knowledge of the network’s purchase.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” the Full House alum exclusively told People. “So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family.”

“I am disappointed,” Sweetin continues, “but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations.”

It was previously announced that Sweetin’s new movie was part of the network’s Great American Autumn slate alongside six upcoming films in September.

The Great American Family has been under scrutiny ever since Sweetin’s former costar Candace Cameron Bure, who also serves as the chief creative officer for the network, told Wall Street Journal the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core” in November 2022.

When asked if she expects her new channel to feature LGBTQ+ couples as leads in holiday movies, according to the WSJ, Bure said no. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core,” she stated.

Former Hallmark CEO Bill Abbott runs the channel and also participated in the WSJ interview with Bure. He quickly noted that the network would never say never, replying, “It’s certainly the year 2022, so we’re aware of the trends. There’s no whiteboard that says, ‘Yes, this’ or ‘No, we’ll never go here.’”

Nevertheless, Sweetin has consistently championed the LGBTQ+ community, openly reaffirming her backing for them just a month after Bure’s remarks faced backlash.

“I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter,” the 42-year-old actress told Entertainment Tonight in December 2022. “I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone.”