‘Below Deck Down Under’s Margot Sisson Speaks Out on Sexual Misconduct Incident

Below Deck Down Under’s Margot Sisson has spoken out following the series of sexual misconduct incidents during the August 7 episode, one of which saw crewmate Luke Jones climb into her bed naked without consent.

Two cast members of the Bravo series were fired during the shocking episode. Bosun Jones was fired after climbing into Sisson’s bed naked without her consent while she was passed out drunk. Second stew Laura Bileskalne was later fired for her inappropriate behavior toward deckhand Adam Kodra the same night and her insensitive reaction to Jones and Sisson’s incident. The show’s producers and Captain Jason Chambers acted swiftly following both allegations of sexual misconduct.

The day after the episode aired, Sisson thanked fellow crewmate Aesha Scott, who intervened while she was passed out drunk.

“The way she recognized the vulnerability of the situation I was in and her courageous intervention on my behalf was both heroic and so admirable,” Sisson wrote in a series of (mostly expired) Instagram Stories. “I thank the universe for her every day, as well as the producers who quickly stepped in. Scott, you have a heart of gold, I look up to you, and I will forever be grateful.”

Margot also shared a “HUGE thank you” to Captain Jason for his “immediate response to the situation, leaving no room for any BS.” She went on to say, “There are, unfortunately a lot of captains who would choose to sweep something like this under the rug, I am grateful that Jason is not one of them. Thank you for repeatedly making me feel safe and supported. I wish every captain were just like you. Sending you so much love right now.”

She also showed her support for Kodra, who, unbeknownst to her, was dealing with Bileskalne’s unwanted advances that same night.

“I was completely oblivious to what was going on between him and Laura,” Sisson wrote, “and I wish I could go back and be there for him more. Neither of us deserved this.”

Sisson addressed women affected by sexual assault, writing, “Please know that you are not alone, and the blame does not belong on your shoulders.”

“I understand that this episode was deeply triggering and incredibly difficult for many to watch,” she continued. “However, I believe it was vital to show because this issue is all too real and far too frequent. Perpetrators often escape accountability, and this is not OK. I was lucky to have Aesha and the producers intervene, but I’m all too aware that many women have not and will not be so fortunate, and it makes me feel sick to my stomach.”

She also added that after the incident, her relationship with alcohol has changed. “I think it is so important for me to mention that I’ve done A LOT of work on myself since filming, and my relationship with alcohol is pretty much non-existent now,” she said in another Story. “When I see the show now, it’s like I’m watching someone else, a complete stranger. Hang in there with me for the rest of the season, and just know that I’ve grown so much since then, and I’m so proud of who I am today.”

Aesha also shared a picture of herself and Sisson hugging during the show, saying, “My little Cherub What a light of the season you were for me!!! Women should always support women and I will always support you ,” in the caption.