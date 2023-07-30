We’ve only just begun charter season number 2 of Below Deck Down Under, and the Australian waters are anything but calm aboard the superyacht.

Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott are working with a new crew including Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Bosun Luke Jones, Deckhands Adam Kodra and Harry Van Vilet, and Stews Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson. A familiar face from last season “Chief Entertainment Officer” Culver Bradbury rounds out the deck team.

Things have been getting tense with Captain Jason, who hasn’t been thrilled with the performance of the exterior, even to the extent of questioning Luke’s ability to lead.

Adding to the stress are some demanding charter guests that have truly tested everyone right out of the gate. Viewers also got to see the makings of some romantic drama between Luke, Margot, and Harry with more to come.

What will happen next, in episode 4? TV Insider has an exclusive teaser of what’s to come.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In the clip, above, Captain Jason looks at the radar, which tells him the weather is only getting worse with an hour and 40 minutes until a planned beach picnic.

Despite the questionable forecast, the charter guests still want to beach it. The captain is all about pleasing them and wants to make it happen. This put Chef Tzarina’s in a time crunch, cutting her prep time to 40 minutes.

The development for the culinary perfectionist is a nightmare. Chief Stew Aesha calls Cap. to the galley to discuss a plan. Chef expresses her frustration regarding the situation and the Captain in general.

Then things boil over and they butt heads over how things have unfolded. Capt doesn’t appreciate her attitude as he offered to help.

Will things get uglier, even more, this season? We’ll have to watch and see.

Below Deck Down Under, 8/7c, Mondays, Bravo