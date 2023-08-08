‘Below Deck Down Under’ Cast Members Fired After Alleged Sexual Misconduct Incident

Two cast members of Bravo‘s Below Deck Down Under were fired during a shocking episode aired Monday, August 7.

The show’s producers and Captain Jason Chambers acted swiftly following an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Bosun Luke Jones was fired after climbing into Margot Sisson’s bed naked without her consent while she was passed out drunk.

Second stew Laura Bileskalne was later fired for her inappropriate behavior toward deckhand Adam Kodra the same night and her insensitive reaction to Luke and Margot’s incident.

The initial incident began after many shots of alcohol were consumed while the crew was out in Cairns, Australia. Margot let it be known how drunk she was at dinner, and as they all made their way back to the boat via taxis, chief stew Aesha Scott told deckhand Culver Bradbury she’d “watch” Margot. “You should come and cuddle with me,” Luke told Margot. “No, let’s go,” said Margot.

“I just want to go to bed,” Margot told Aesha as the two approached the cabin and Margot’s room.

“I just saw the way that Luke was looking at you, and I’m feeling very protective,” Aesha told Margot.

“I am glad that you’re here. I don’t want to go in the jacuzzi, I want to go bed. All I want is water and bed, no Luke,” Margot responded.

Luke came out of the jacuzzi as she was safe in bed. After the power in the boat unexpectedly went out, Aesha left Margot to see what happened. From there, Luke entered Margot’s cabin and her bed naked while passed out.

“I didn’t even know” 💔 This goes beyond the show, i’m glad production stepped in. Captain Jason handled everything with class and respect. But damn. #BelowDeck pic.twitter.com/Y1XnDGtQAY — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) August 8, 2023

Luke got explosive after producers intervened, constantly opening the door and telling him, “She said no.” Captain Jason ultimately stepped in and told Luke to leave the boat for the night. The bosun was fired the next day after Margot and Aesha spoke about the situation.

Later in the episode, Laura Bileskaline found herself in hot water for constantly defending Luke through the incident. Afterward, her questionable behavior toward Adam Kodra was discovered.

“Oh, poor Luke,” Laura told Margot. “I should have just kept him happy. If he comes naked in my cabin, I’d be like, ‘Hello! Yes!’”

She continued, “But it’s his fault; he rejected me. If he wouldn’t have done that, I would still be with him. I said I would make him regret and that came true like very big time. It’s his karma.”

At laundry, Aesha and Adam engaged in a conversation during which Aesha expressed her observation that Laura had been showing considerable intensity towards him. She wanted to ensure everything was okay with him.

“I think she thinks I’m playing around because I’m being nice about it,” said Adam. “I don’t want to get anyone in trouble or anything like that, but maybe I’ve got to be more serious.”

The night of the incident, Laura disregarded Adam’s boundaries and entered his bed, attempting to massage him, despite him explicitly expressing his wish for her not to enter his cabin and to be cautious during their time in the hot tub.

During a confessional, Laura said Captain Jason “should have given him a chance” regarding Luke. “It’s not fair,” said Laura. “It’s not deserved, and I don’t agree with it.”

Laura continued, “He’s a sexual person, I’m a sexual person, you’re a sexual person. We were joking; that thing was probably like, ‘Hahah,’ we all drunk.”

Captain Jason finally called Laura to the bridge after Aesha relayed her conversation with her and Adam.

“Adam feels uncomfortable with some moments out [with you], and he’s tried to say no. You have not listened to him and his boundaries to be set,” Jason told Laura. “After my multiple speeches with the crew about boundaries and respect, did you not go to Margot and say, ‘Poor Luke. I wish he had come in and seen me?’ You’ve disrespected exactly what I actually set out to do.”

“I am trying to move forward as a team. I’m trying to get that behind us, and you have brought it straight back up,” he continued. “I am going to terminate your employment today. I can’t go on with you as part of the team in the environment I am trying to set.”

Jason fired Laura because she “showed little respect and empathy” toward Margot.

Many have taken to social media to applaud the show for its swift efforts in removing these two following each incident. “This goes beyond the show, I’m glad production stepped in. Captain Jason handled everything with class and respect. But damn,” one user tweeted.

Below Deck Down Under, 8/7c, Mondays, Bravo