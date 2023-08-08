‘NYPD Blue’ Star Austin Majors’ Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for late NYPD Blue star Austin Majors has been confirmed six months after the 27-year-old’s unexpected passing.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office has officially listed the cause of death for Majors as fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death has been listed as accidental. According to Deadline, Majors’ name is listed as Austin Setmajor, and his birth surname is Setmajer.

Majors died on February 11 in a Los Angeles homeless facility known as Hilda Solis Care First Village where he resided and was believed to have died from fentanyl poisoning at the time before tests had been run.

The former child actor was best known for playing Andy Sipowicz’s (Dennis Franz) son, Theo Sipowicz on NYPD Blue, but his other roles included parts in shows like ER, Hercules, Threshold, According to Jim, NCIS, American Dad!, Desperate Housewives, and How I Met Your Mother among others including several TV commercials.

During his career as a young actor, Majors won the 2002 Young Artist Award for Best Performance in a Television Series for his role as Theo in NYPD Blue.

In a statement previously released by his family following his death, they shared, “a loving, artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. He was an active Eagle Scout and graduated Salutatorian in High School. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.”

“Austin’s younger sister, Kali, says her fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause,’ and backpacking together,” the statement continued. “Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever.”

The news puts to rest any uncertainty surrounding Majors’s death.