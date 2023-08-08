Sandra Bullock’s Sister Pays Tribute After Star’s Boyfriend Bryan Randall Dies of ALS

Sandra Bullock‘s longtime partner Bryan Randall passed away over the weekend after a private three-year battle with ALS. He was 57.

The news was confirmed in a statement from Randall’s family, who announced, “It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS. Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

On Monday, August 7, Bullock’s sister Gesine Bullock-Prado took to Instagram to pay her respects and honor her sister for how she took care of Randall during his three-year battle.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon,” Bullock-Prado wrote. “ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home.”

Bullock and Randall had been dating since 2015, five years after the Bird Box star’s divorce from TV host Jesse James. The pair were last seen publicly together in July 2020 in Studio City, Los Angeles, with Bullock’s two children, Louis and Laila.

In a statement, Randall’s family said, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

According to WebMD, ASL, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease or motor-neuron disease, causes “the nerve cells that send messages from your brain to your spinal cord and then to your muscles to break down and die.” Symptoms include the gradual loss of control in your voluntary muscles, which you use to walk, talk, move, speak, eat, drink, and even breathe.

Speaking about Randall during her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk in 2021, Bullock said, “I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever.”