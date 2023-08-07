CBS‘ newest unscripted musical series is kicking off with a face familiar to the network’s fans: someone who starred on one of its dramas for 14 seasons! LL Cool J, who played Sam Hanna on NCIS: Los Angeles (and will reprise his role in a recurring capacity on NCIS: Hawai’i) is the first artist to feature on Superfan, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the August 9 premiere.

The series, hosted by Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight, features contestants vying in multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most devoted supporter. In each one-hour episode, a different musical artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize.

Burleson tells the five people competing in LL Cool J’s episode to listen as the song begins playing, and it’s Kim who rings in with the correct guess of “Going Back to Cali.” She heads to the winners circle, where Knight is waiting.

Burleson asks LL Cool J, who proudly reps New York, if he had mixed reactions to the hit song. “When we first did the first original demo, I didn’t really like it, so I said, ‘I don’t think so,’” he reveals. But eventually “it became the song that it became.” Watch the full clip above to see why he said, “I don’t think so,” and what he second guessed.

The subsequent episodes of the series will feature musical artists Shania Twain, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, Pitbull, and Kelsea Ballerini.

“Nate and Keltie will take you on a fun ride each week with a global music superstar in an exhilarating contest to crown the ultimate superfan, which audiences can play along with at home,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming for CBS, in a statement in April. “Viewers will also be treated to an exclusive medley of hits performed by these mega musicians, which will feel all the more special when performed for their most passionate fans.”

Superfan, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 9, 9/8c, CBS