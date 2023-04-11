‘Superfan’: CBS Sets Premiere Date for Fan Competition Series

Superfan is officially coming to CBS as the network set a premiere date for the one-hour unscripted series featuring six music superstars as they each crown their biggest fan.

The series will debut on Friday, June 9, and is set to feature an all-star cast of performers as Kelsea Ballerini, Gloria Estefan, Little Big Town, LL Cool J, Pitbull, and Shania Twain seek out their biggest supporters. The musical game show will feature contestants vying for multiple rounds of play to prove they are their favorite artist’s most devoted supporter.

In each installment, a different artist will select one deserving superfan to win a once-in-a-lifetime prize. Along with airing each Friday at 8/7c on CB, fans can also stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+. Joining the musical artists for the show are Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight who will co-host.

Meanwhile, Knight serves as a co-creator and executive producer on the series alongside Jodi Roth, both of whom shared in a joint statement, “We felt like it was time that fan bases across all genres of music get the love and recognition they deserve. Superfan gives celebrated musical artists a chance to honor their fans by engaging with them one-on-one and surprising them with once-in-a-lifetime prize packages. It’s a feel-good show that everyone will enjoy.”

Burleson also stated, “Superfan showcases your favorite artists while celebrating their biggest devotees! This show perfectly captures the energy of concert vibes and competition. As a host, I get to meet music icons and watch everyday fans compete for a dream prize. You will dance, laugh and even cry by the end of each episode, but more importantly, you’ll walk away a superfan yourself.”

The show is produced by Raquel Productions, Inc. Jodi Roth, Keltie Knight and Jack Martin who serves as showrunner. Don’t miss the fun, check out Superfan when it premieres on CBS this summer.

Superfan, Series Premiere, Friday, June 9, 8/7c, CBS