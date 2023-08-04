Steve Harvey is delivering a signature big reaction in a first look at the latest episode of Celebrity Family Feud featuring Adam DeVine (fresh off Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones) and Anders Holm.

The men who previously starred together in Workaholics are facing off in an exclusive sneak peek clip, but it’s not their competitiveness that is shocking Harvey. Instead, it’s their secret handshake that hilariously raises the host’s eyebrows and elicits laughs from the audience and onlookers.

Airing Sunday, August 6, DeVine and Holm, along with their families will compete for the chance to win a grand prize for the charity of their choosing. In the fun clip, above, Harvey calls up DeVine and Holm to the podiums but before standing in their respective positions, the men clasp hands with their pinky fingers facing out and proceed to place each other’s fingers in their mouths while still holding hands.

Needless to say, the move renders Harvey speechless as he looks on in shock. Confused, Harvey looks at his own pinky and says to Holm, “Hey man, did y’all just…?” Unable to finish the question, Holm goes on to explain how he and DeVine “we’ve just known each other for a very long time.”

“Best friends have to have a secret handshake,” DeVine defends in response to Harvey’s critical take on the exchange.

What will happen next? Fans will have to tune in to find out. Also playing in this episode are NFLPA (National Football League Players Association) All Stars and Hall of Famers. Don’t miss the fun, check out the clip, above, and tune into Celebrity Family Feud when it airs on ABC this Sunday.

Celebrity Family Feud, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC