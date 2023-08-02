‘Outlander’: When Will the Midseason 7 Finale Air on Starz?

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Outlander‘s extra-long seventh season may feature 16 episodes, but there’s a break on the horizon as the show ends its run (for a little while) following the upcoming eighth installment, “Turning Points.”

The show’s midseason finale won’t air on August 4, however, as its airdate is slated for Friday, August 11 at 8/7c. In lieu of Outlander on August 4, Starz is airing re-runs of Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham and Minx in the 8/7c hour leading up to the latest installment of the latter.

As previously reported, the remaining eight episodes yet to be aired from Season 7 will arrive sometime in 2024, but no exact date has been set at this time. The ongoing strikes could determine where the second half of the season falls on the 2024 calendar, but rest assured, the full seventh season has been filmed.

According to the midseason finale logline, Jamie (Sam Heughan) fights in the pivotal Second Battle of Saratoga after being seen laying on the battlefield at the end of Episode 7. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) will search for their son Jemmy (Blake Johnston-Miller), who was kidnapped by her co-worker Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton).

What else will unfold? Only time will tell but fret not because the upcoming Droughtlander that awaits fans following the midseason finale is softened by the return of Men in Kilts, which will see Sam Heughan reunite with pal and former Outlander costar Graham McTavish for fresh adventures across New Zealand.

Don’t miss the fun for yourself: Mark your calendars for Outlander‘s Season 7 midseason finale on August 11, and let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing as the fan-favorite show continues.

Outlander, Season 7 Midseason Finale, Friday, August 11, Starz