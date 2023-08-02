[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Righteous Gemstones Season 3, Episode 9, “Wonders That Cannot Be Fathomed, Miracles That Cannot Be Counted.”]

The Righteous Gemstones may have wrapped for the season, but there’s plenty to look forward to as the series was renewed for Season 4 at HBO.

While it will likely be a long time until fans see the family leading sermons at their evangelical megachurch, the Gemstones dropped a few hints of where the story may go as the series continues, specifically between patriarch Eli (John Goodman) and grandson Gideon (Skyler Gisondo). After dealing with the chaos that is his three kids, Jesse (Danny McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kevlin (Adam DeVine), all season, Eli caught a glimpse of a silver lining for the future of the empire he and his late wife Aimee-Leigh (Jennifer Nettles) had built.

Although Jesse and his siblings did come together to take over the leadership role their father once had, it seems like Eli has his sights set on a younger generation with Gideon who came to him in the final moments of the season to express his interest in preaching. While Goodman tells TV Insider when it comes to where the next season would head, he has no idea. “Not at all,” he did find the moment to be quite pivotal onscreen.

“But it was a very gratifying scene for me. It was one of my favorites I’ve done this year,” the actor admits. “It played very well.”

Considering the closeness with his grandson this season, it feels like a natural fit as Gideon worked as Eli’s personal driver after being injured on the job as a stuntman. “It was probably Eli’s most satisfying moment in three years,” Goodman notes of Eli’s arc over the past several seasons of the comedy series.

For once he says, “Something is going right.” Catch the wholesome moment for yourself by tuning into the third season finale of The Righteous Gemstones, and relive every hilarious moment from the past three seasons by streaming the show on Max.

