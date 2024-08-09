The Righteous Gemstones will live to worship another day as the HBO comedy prepares to delight viewers with a fourth season.

While we await news on the latest chapter of Danny McBride‘s televangelist comedy, we’re breaking down everything we know so far ranging from who is returning to a premiere date, and every tease revealed. Scroll down for a closer look at what we know and stay tuned for more as progress on Season 4 continues.

When is The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Filming?

Star Walton Goggins teased his return to set with a social media selfie in his Uncle Baby Billy wig and glasses. “I done checked into a new Hotel. Baby is Back,” he captioned the image, referencing his recent casting in HBO’s other hit series The White Lotus. Goggins was filming in Thailand for the Mike White-created show, and his selfie confirms he’s back in the Southeast for Righteous Gemstones production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walton Goggins (@waltongogginsbonafide)

Filming for Season 4 has been going on since May 2024 as teased by Edi Patterson who plays Judy Gemstone. She shared a picture of the show’s clapperboard, captioning it, “YES LORD.” Patterson and her costars have since shared more behind-the-scenes photos including one of herself next to her trailer, and Tony Cavalero shared workout videos with onscreen love Adam Devine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edi Patterson (@edipattersonhi)

When Will The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Premiere?

There is no premiere date or window currently announced, but we’ll keep you updated if that changes. Considering HBO’s previously announced slate, we wouldn’t anticipate The Righteous Gemstones‘ return before 2025.

What Will The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Be About?

There is no official logline as of now, but TV Insider caught up with Goggins at the Gotham TV Awards in June 2024, and he teased, “I’ve read the scripts. Six or seven of them, and Danny is one of my best friends. There is no bigger fan of Danny McBride than me, and these scripts are so unbelievably good,” Goggins shared.

“And I would venture to say that Episode 1 and what he did with that is on par with one of the best things he’s ever, ever written in the history of his career. Personally, that’s how I feel about it,” he added. Needless to say, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Who Is in The Righteous Gemstones Season 4?

Based on social media postings, it appears that big players McBride, Goggins, Patterson, Devine, Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, John Goodman, and more will be back, but stay tuned for any additional announcements.

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 Premiere, TBA, HBO and Max